Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for the performance finale of The Voice Season 21. The performances are over, and it’s all up to America’s vote now! The Voice is just about ready to crown its Season 21 winner after a two-hour performance finale that saw each of the five finalists sing a ballad and an up-tempo song. It was a celebratory night for Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, as the coaches put aside their rivalries and gave their teams words of encouragement to carry with them after this part of their journey ends. (Ariana Grande’s team was eliminated in the Semifinals, so her inspirational message came last week.)

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO