NFL

Panthers' Trent Scott: Returns from COVID list

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Scott (illness) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. Scott...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Urban Meyer firing: Incident with Trevor Lawrence, James Robinson led to Jaguars letting go of head coach

There was a common narrative in the wake of Urban Meyer's firing in Jacksonville that the final decision to move on from him was linked to public claims Wednesday by former kicker Josh Lambo that the coach kicked him in the preseason. However, according to sources with knowledge of the situation, owner Shad Khan already knew by the start of the week that he would be letting Meyer go just months into his tenure.
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers injury woes: Chris Godwin out rest of regular season, Leonard Fournette may miss time, per report

It's one thing to lose, but to be swept is quite another. It's one thing to be swept, but to be embarrassed is quite another. It's one thing to be embarrassed, but for it to happen on your home field is quite another. It's one thing to be embarrassed on your own field, but to do so while losing two star players is quite another, and all of this is what Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with after Week 15 -- being shut out by the New Orleans Saints and losing Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette in the process.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins sign Duke Johnson for remainder of the 2021 season

The Miami Dolphins signed Duke Johnson to the 53-man roster a day after his breakout performance in Sunday’s 31-24 win over the New York Jets, which was the first 100-yard rushing performance of his career. Johnson, a former University of Miami standout who went to high school in Miami Gardens, had been on the Dolphins practice squad since late October. He was elevated from the practice squad ...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Broncos Will Make QB Change Amid Teddy Bridgewater Injury

The Denver Broncos are reportedly going to have a new quarterback for next Sunday. Per Chris Mortensen of ESPN, Denver is set to start Drew Lock in place of Bridgewater. Bridgewater has been telling teammates that he’s “ok” after the scary hit from Sunday, but he’s still in the NFL’s concussion protocol.
NFL
Paradise Post

Photos: San Francisco 49ers looking like wild-card playoff contenders with 31-13 win over Atlanta Falcons

The San Francisco 49ers handily beat the Atlanta Falcons 31-13 to inch closer to an NFL wild-card playoff spot. The 49ers (8-6) won for the fifth time in six games, essentially confirming their reservation for an NFC wild-card spot in the playoffs. It was also their third straight home win after going over a year between victories at Levi’s Stadium, a skid magnified by a four-game losing streak in October.
NFL
NBC Sports

Panthers put Derrick Brown on COVID-19 reserve list

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown won’t be playing for the Panthers in Buffalo on Sunday. The Panthers announced that Brown has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. If vaccinated, he will be able to test off the list in the days to come rather than spend 10 days away from the team.
NFL
Hogs Haven

Official: 4 defensive line players activated from COVID list; Montez Sweat designated to return to practice; PS player signed

The team officially announced that four defensive line players, Jonathan Allen, James Smith-Williams, Casey Toohill, and Montez Sweat have been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. In addition, Montez Sweat has been designated to return to practice after being on IR since the start of November. Sweat suffered a broken jaw in the Week 8 game against the Denver Broncos.
NFL
brownszone.com

Wyatt Teller returning from COVID-19 list, cleared to play Monday vs. Raiders

The Browns are getting a big, nasty mauler back from the COVID-19 reserve list. Right guard Wyatt Teller will return from the COVID list in time to play Monday at 5 p.m. against the Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium, a league source confirmed to The Chronicle-Telegram on Sunday. NFL Network was...
NFL
CBS Sports

Rams' Brycen Hopkins: Activated from COVID list

Hopkins was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. Hopkins hit the list Tuesday but was eligible for a quick return because he had been vaccinated. With Tyler Higbee still on the COVID list, the Purdue product should be the Rams' No. 2 tight end Sunday against Seattle behind Kendall Blanton.
NFL
Yardbarker

Panthers Place Defensive Starter on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Saturday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers placed starting defensive tackle Derrick Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list. According to NFL rules, vaccinated players that test positive are eligible to return if asymptomatic, as long as they produce two negative tests 24 hours apart. For those who test positive and are unvaccinated, it is required that the player must be out for ten days. Given that he landed on the list the day before the game, he will not be able to play in Sunday's game in Buffalo. This leaves the Panthers with just three interior defensive lineman in Bravvion Roy, DaQuan Jones, and Phil Hoskins.
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' PJ Locke: Back from COVID list

Locke (undisclosed) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday. Locke landed on the COVID list last week and will rejoin the active roster ahead of Week 15. The 24-year-old should fill a reserve role in the secondary now that he's cleared to play.
NFL

