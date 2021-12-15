Commission debates financial numbers, considers retention bonuses

In January, the Town Board will consider asking the voters to help the Town solve a significant and growing problem with how Town revenues may be spent. The Colorado Taxpayers Bill of Rights (TABOR) was approved by voters in 1992 as an amendment to the State Constitution. Among other restrictions, TABOR places limitations on revenues that a government in Colorado can generate and retain. An allowable base revenue amount was calculated in 1992 and each year, the Town must roll forward this base and adjust it for two factors: 1) the annual change in the Denver-Boulder Consumer Price Index for all items and all urban consumers, and 2) the percent change in actual value of all real property in the Town. Historically, this adjustment has resulted in a 3 to 5 percent annual increase to the Town’s allowable base revenue. Any revenues in excess of this base-revenue amount must be refunded to taxpayers.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO