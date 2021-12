As the desire for clean energy gains momentum across the country, Ocean City officials may soon jump on the bandwagon with more electric vehicle charging stations. “If you are a true believer that you are going heavily toward electric vehicles, if you are a true believer that we will get many visitors of that sort, then one starts questioning what we as a municipality should be doing for long-range planning,” Public Works Director Hal Adkins told members of the city’s transportation committee this week during a presentation on potential locations for future charging stations.

