ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

CoinMarketCap Suffers a Seeming Hack, Falsely Driving Crypto Prices to Tens of Billions

By Tor Constantino
Motley Fool
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoinMarketCap.com, self-dubbed "the world's most trusted cryptocurrency data authority," was hit with a shocking cyber failure or attack that artificially inflated individual crypto coins' values. Key points. Tuesday afternoon -- CoinMarketCap, the premier platform for cryptocurrency pricing and market capitalization rankings, suffered massive price spikes for dozens of cryptocurrencies....

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
u.today

SHIB Now Has Over 1 Million Holders as Ethereum Whales Control 9% of Supply

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hack#Data Aggregation#Cryptocurrency#Smart Contracts#Centralized#Chainlink
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Before 2022

Ethereum's strengths practically make it a blue chip among cryptocurrencies. Good things are on the way with a major upgrade and new apps being built on the Ethereum blockchain. Ethereum is still risky, but its prospects should outweigh the risks. There are several cryptocurrencies that I think could be winners...
MARKETS
investing.com

7 Best Cryptos Likely To Make Investors Wealthy in the Year 2022

7 Best Cryptos Likely To Make Investors Wealthy in the Year 2022. The future seems bright for crypto in 2022. ADA, WRX, LINK, SOL, CHZ, XLM, and XMR are the cryptos investors need to check out in 2022. Undoubtedly, cryptocurrencies witnessed significant growth this year. Digital assets are acquiring mainstream...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Market Data
Fortune

Investors poured a record $30 billion into crypto in 2021

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Investors poured $30 billion into the crypto industry in 2021, more than in all previous years combined. The massive sum is nearly four times more than the...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy