CoinMarketCap Suffers a Seeming Hack, Falsely Driving Crypto Prices to Tens of Billions
CoinMarketCap.com, self-dubbed "the world's most trusted cryptocurrency data authority," was hit with a shocking cyber failure or attack that artificially inflated individual crypto coins' values. Key points. Tuesday afternoon -- CoinMarketCap, the premier platform for cryptocurrency pricing and market capitalization rankings, suffered massive price spikes for dozens of cryptocurrencies....www.fool.com
