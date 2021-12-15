ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Colleges go back to drawing board — again — to fight COVID

Trumann Democrat
 6 days ago

Facing rising infections and a new COVID-19 variant, colleges across the U.S. have once again been thwarted in...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

COVID has changed students’ needs and expectations. How do universities respond?

One could be forgiven for thinking moving lectures online is the only change to the higher education experience to come from the COVID-19 pandemic. Barely a day goes by without a headline that another university will conduct “lectures” in online mode only. But there is so much more potential for change in the wake of the pandemic. Our experiences in Australia and the UK have shown one significant change is that university decision-making has become more student-centred in response to students’ demands for flexibility.
COLLEGES
CBS Boston

Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.” Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible. Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal. Online library services and some library services will be available. Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community. “We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Schools Suspend Extracurriculars To Suppress COVID-19 Surge

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools on Monday announced it will suspend all non-athletic extracurricular activities temporarily in an effort to combat a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases. The school system said it is committed to remaining open, and will only return to virtual instruction if required by local or state government. “The decisions we make as a school system, while navigating the complexities of this ongoing pandemic, are guided by our commitment to ensure the health and wellness of our students and staff,” the school system said in an announcement. “We also know that for most of our students, their academic and social-emotional needs are best met when they are in person.” The suspension, which includes clubs, programs and in-person tutoring, will start Wednesday and go until Jan. 7. Athletic activities will continue as scheduled, but players must provide proof of vaccination or undergo weekly testing. All winter break games are canceled, and beginning Monday, teams that have three or more cases will pause activities for 14 days. The school system said it will provide an update on its efforts by Thursday, Dec. 30.  
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Boston

LIST: These Colleges Are Requiring Students And Staff To Get COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

BOSTON (CBS) — A growing number of colleges in the Boston area are requiring students and staff to get a coronavirus vaccine booster shot. The Centers For Disease Control says that “everyone ages 16 and older should get a booster shot.” Eligibility for a booster shot starts six months after receiving a second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and two months after getting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Some schools are requiring boosters in time for the start of the spring semester or whenever eligibility allows, while others have set different deadlines. We’ve compiled a list of colleges that have announced booster shot requirements. Click on the links for more information about each school’s policy. Bentley College: Boosters required for the spring semester Boston College: Boosters required by Feb. 9 Boston University: Boosters required by Feb. 4, or as soon as eligibility allows Emerson College: Boosters required before return from winter break, or as soon as eligibility allows Harvard University: Boosters will be required for all who are eligible Northeastern University: Boosters required by Jan. 18, or as soon as eligibility allows UMass Amherst: Boosters required for the spring semester Wheaton College: Boosters required within 30 days of being eligible, starting Feb.1    
BOSTON, MA
WUSA9

MCPS will not close schools despite rising COVID-19 cases in region. Here's what they plan to do instead

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Montgomery County Public Schools announced Monday that they do not plan to shut down all schools in the county in the midst of a surge of COVID-19 cases, unlike neighboring Prince George's County. MCPS Interim Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Monifa B. McKnight said in the new year, the school system will instead determine several factors before they decide to close a school due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
ROCKVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Zahawi: Ex-teachers should apply from Monday to help with Covid staff shortages

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has called on ex-teachers to sign up from Monday to help with Covid-19 staff shortages in the new year.Former teachers who are available to return to the classroom should apply on the Get Into Teaching website, he said.They should ideally start the process before Christmas Eve to be ready to join the workforce from January, he added.I am asking any teachers no longer in the profession to come forward if they are available to temporarily fill absences in the new yearEducation Secretary Nadhim ZahawiThe plea comes amid reports that some schools are experiencing very low attendance...
WORLD
CBS Chicago

UIC Campus, Undergraduates At UIUC To Start Classes Online In January Due To COVID-19 Concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) — With the omicron variant fueling a rapid spike in COVID-19 cases, the University of Illinois at Chicago and undergrads at the U of I at Champaign-Urbana will both start their spring semester with two weeks of remote learning. Classes will be online at UIC from Monday, Jan. 10 through Sunday, Jan. 23. Exceptions will be made at UIC for the health science colleges, labs, clinics, internships, and other cases that cannot be offered virtually. For undergraduates at UIUC, the first week of the spring semester from Jan. 18 until Jan. 23 will also be online, with in-person instruction scheduled to...
CHICAGO, IL
The Free Press - TFP

Parents Are ‘Furious’ Over School Board’s Decision To Give Teachers More Time Off To Relieve Stress

A Maryland school board approved a calendar change to provide teachers more time off, which infuriated parents over concerns that it will set their children back academically. On Dec. 7, the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) school board approved a calendar change for the 2021-22 school year that will give MCPS staff and faculty more time off, Fox 5 reported.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
cbslocal.com

Board OKs $1,000 Bonuses For Baltimore County Public Schools Employees

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Board of Education has OK’d a $1,000 retention and recruitment bonus for all Baltimore County Public Schools employees, the school district said Wednesday. Assuming the one-time payments receive the state’s blessing, they would be given out in January. In a...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Chicago

University Of Chicago, Loyola, Northwestern To Require COVID-19 Booster Shots For Students, Staff; Northwestern To Hold Remote Classes For 2 Weeks In January

CHICAGO (CBS) — The University of Chicago, Loyola University Chicago, and Northwestern University have all announced Monday they will be requiring all students and employees to receive a COVID-19 booster shot once they are eligible. By Jan. 31, all students and staffers at the U of C will be required to submit proof of a booster shot, or apply for an approved exemption. Those who are eligible for a booster but have not received one should do so before coming back to campus for Winter Quarter, the U of C said. Everyone 16 and over is eligible for a booster shot six...
CHICAGO, IL
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland education leaders encourage local school systems to remain in-person as COVID cases rise

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise around the state, Maryland State Department of Education officials announced Monday that they would only support a local school system’s transition to online learning “under the most exigent of circumstances.” Maryland education leaders addressed the rising cases around the state and country in a statement Monday, declaring that the department would support a ...
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland State Department of Education urges continued full-time, in-person learning

BALTIMORE, MD—In response to several temporary school closures across the state, the Maryland State Department of Education on Monday released the following statement: Understanding the concerns regarding rapidly changing conditions associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, the State Board and Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) continue to prioritize safe full-time, in-person instruction with minimal disruptions. There are proven evidence-based public … Continue reading "Maryland State Department of Education urges continued full-time, in-person learning" The post Maryland State Department of Education urges continued full-time, in-person learning appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
Wicked Local

Foundation for Belmont Education announces co-presidents, board members

The Foundation for Belmont Education recently announced the appointment of four members of the Belmont community to serve terms on the foundation's board of director and the election of two new co-presidents. New to the board are Natasha Bregel, Sarah Caputo, Deirdre Siegert and Jess Smith. Barbara Bulfoni and Nomita...
BELMONT, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy