World shares mixed ahead of Fed policy statement

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mostly lower in Europe and Asia after a retreat on Wall Street led by technology companies. Investors are weighing the implications of higher interest rates, surging coronavirus cases and tensions between Beijing and Washington. Benchmarks declined in Paris, London, Frankfurt and Tokyo but rose in Shanghai. U.S. shares dropped a day after the Federal Reserve said it’s preparing to begin raising rates next year to fight inflation, and traders were also considering moves by other central banks. The Bank of Japan said Friday it would reduce some of its pandemic support measures, reducing purchases of corporate bonds to pre-crisis levels after March. But its board meeting otherwise kept its ultra-loose monetary policy mostly unchanged.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO