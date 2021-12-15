Pushpay promotes interim HR head in latest executive move

At Hy-Vee’s recent Annual Stockholders Meeting, the company noted the retirement of Vice Chairman and President of Hy-Vee Supply Chain and Subsidiaries Jay Marshall after 39 years of service, as well as the retirement of EVP, CFO and Treasurer Mike Skokan, following 35 years with Hy-Vee. With these retirements, the grocer has made the following promotions: Jeremy Gosch to president and COO, Aaron Wiese to vice chairman of Hy-Vee Inc. and president of Hy-Vee supply chain/subsidiaries, and Andy Schreiner to SVP, CFO and treasurer.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO