Cyberpunk 2077 - Immersive First Person v.1.1.1 - Game mod - Download

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImmersive First Person is a mod for Cyberpunk 2077, created by Bonaniki. Improved body presence and free look. Clothes and body are now more visible. The camera is unobtrusive and only applies when you are looking down and when you are...

www.gamepressure.com

