3702 Foster Avenue

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac street in a community with no HOA, this porch front duplex/end unit townhome boasts many updates including the roof, kitchen, baths, fresh paint throughout & new carpet. The main level of this home offers an open floor plan with a spacious living room and formal dining room with wood floors. The dining room is open to the well designed kitchen and has sliding glass doors that lead to an expansive deck & fully fenced rear yard. Upstairs are two large bedrooms, and an updated centrally located full bathroom. The lower level provides the laundry room, a half bathroom, abundant storage space, and a finished bonus room that could be used as a 3rd bedroom, a family room, an at home office, a study, a hobby room, the possibilities are endless! Enjoy the convenience of this location that is close to commuter routes, BWI Airport, and nearby Columbia, Ellicott City, and Arundel Mills where there are plentiful shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Rockburn Branch Park offers a pavilion, sports courts, hike/bike trails, and playgrounds close to home.
