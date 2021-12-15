ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3702 Foster Avenue

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpportunity knocks really loud here in Brewer's Hill! This home was fully renovated in the mid 2000's and still shows very well. The location is a superb and the lot is 14' x 70' with potential parking in the rear of the...

2285 Anvil Lane

Maryland's local brokerage presents this fully renovated end-of-group unit, perfectly appointed and move in ready! Your warm and inviting main level boasts a bright and contemporary kitchen with stainless appliances and table space. Adjoining the kitchen is an open dining room and living room, with cozy fireplace and lots of natural light. Upstairs you will find a spacious master suite with en-suite bath and a separate hall bath to support the two additional bedrooms. The basement is fully finished and also offers a third full bathroom for guests. Make this one yours before it's gone!
28030 Punch Hall Road

Full rehab, wood-frame home. The property is vacant and ready for a contractor. Listing courtesy of Sell Your Home Services. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-12-20T22:49:38.977.
33 Starting Gate Place

AVAILABLE MARCH 2022!!!!! The Jamison by Panhandle Homes of Berkeley County. This home is a Interior Unit w/ rear kitchen layout. Standard features include 3 finished levels including the lower level recreation room, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring on the main level and the kitchen, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, including a side by side refrigerator with dispenser. The spacious one car garage comes with an opener and remote. Bridle Creek is conveniently located close to Martinsburg, the MARC train, schools, and shopping. See attached documents for more information! *Photos are of similar construction (8x16 deck included)
2018 37TH Street SE , #201

Property is being sold +G+AS IS+G-. Spacious two bed one bath, second level unit in Fairfax Village. Large open living space with plenty of windows. Convenient parking ion the side street. Close to Hillcrest neighborhood shops, restaurants, metro, and downtown DC. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Preferred Properties. ©2021 Bright...
7820 Marioak Drive

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac street in a community with no HOA, this porch front duplex/end unit townhome boasts many updates including the roof, kitchen, baths, fresh paint throughout & new carpet. The main level of this home offers an open floor plan with a spacious living room and formal dining room with wood floors. The dining room is open to the well designed kitchen and has sliding glass doors that lead to an expansive deck & fully fenced rear yard. Upstairs are two large bedrooms, and an updated centrally located full bathroom. The lower level provides the laundry room, a half bathroom, abundant storage space, and a finished bonus room that could be used as a 3rd bedroom, a family room, an at home office, a study, a hobby room, the possibilities are endless! Enjoy the convenience of this location that is close to commuter routes, BWI Airport, and nearby Columbia, Ellicott City, and Arundel Mills where there are plentiful shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Rockburn Branch Park offers a pavilion, sports courts, hike/bike trails, and playgrounds close to home.
441 E 28TH Street

Welcome to spacious inviting home in Harwood. Home boast of Nice size porch , Very spacious Living and dining room and open style spacious kitchen. Has new appliances tile floored and a Bump out laundry room in rear opens to a fenced rear yard. This house is priced below market value which is about $180K. Close to major busy areas of the city.
111 Gristmill Court

Welcome to The Good Life @ 111 Gristmill Court in Fantastic Snowden Bridge where relaxation and recreation are available All Year Long. This Beautiful & Modern End Townhome is ready for YOU. With 3 levels of living space you can truly have it all. This home has 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths and 2 Half Baths, a fully finished basement, one-car garage, TREX Deck with stairs, and Fully Fenced rear yard. Inside find modern touches in gorgeous LVP Flooring and interesting, modern light fixtures. Open floor plan allows for easy flow for entertaining. Main living level has access to deck allowing the party to spill outdoors. Kitchen is rich with Espresso Cabinets, Granite Counters and Island, Stainless Appliances to include French Door Refrigerator and Gas Stove. There is table space as well as a bar area for serving. Family Room is connected to kitchen space making the main level the true hub of the home. Tall ceilings, pantry, huge windows and powder room offer the unexpected extras you are looking for. Upper level is home to 3 Bedrooms; Primary Suite has it's own private bath that is modern and sleek with ceramic tile floors and surround. Laundry is tucked away on bedroom level and washer/dryer convey. All bedrooms have large windows and ceiling fans. Entry Level welcomes guests and offers access to/from garage to interior of home. Snowden Bridge Community has walking trails, dog park, community pool and community center--New Elementary School is adjacent---Located near shopping, restaurants and commuter routes of I81 and Route 7 making access a breeze . HOA includes Trash Removal. Start 2022 in your new home....Make an appointment to tour today!
6022 Calla Place

To be Built Calvert at Harrington Terrace. The Calvert villa combines main level living convenience and comfort. Entering through the foyer or the 2-car garage places you within view of the gorgeous gourmet kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space, plus a cozy nook for casual meals. Ahead lies the dining room and a light-filled great room. Add the fireplace for more light and warmth. The luxurious main-level primary suite is like entering a private spa, with its double bowl vanity, shower with seat and walk-in closet. Upstairs, another large bedroom and bath provide comfort for family and guests. The Calvert defines comfortable luxury.You'll love the convenience of Harrington Terrace. Located right off Rt. 340, you'll be minutes to everything you need! 5 minutes to Downtown Frederick. There's always something to do with hundreds of shops & boutiques, restaurants, live entertainment at Carroll Creek, a farmer's market, Baker Park and more!Photos are representative. Other home sites and floor plans available.
10449 Steeplechase Run Lane

Luxury, three level townhome with a dream interior! Flowing, open main level filled w/ natural light! Magnificent covered deck extends to overlook the wooded surrounding and provides community pond views! Gourmet kitchen w/ oversized island, stainless steel appliances & granite counters - Handscraped style hardwood flooring through main level - Primary suite w/ gigantic walk-closet & upgraded private bath w/ oversized, dual head shower and tiered vanity - Walkout lower level offers an ideal entry from garage w/ built-in bench & storag, plus dual coat closets - Walkout level family room & full bath - Bedroom level laundry - Finished, two car garage w/ epoxy flooring - Minutes to Old Town Manassas & VA Rail!
1546 1ST Street NW

Show using COVID-19 precautions-24 HRS Notice By Appointment only! AS-IS condition-Buyers and Investors-give this home creative attention enhance your vision make this a beautiful home. Family Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, wood floors, basement. Needs Renovation. Listing courtesy of Samson Properties. ©2021 Bright...
1045-A5 S Main Street

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse has been completely remodeled inside with new flooring all new paint and new kitchen and bathrooms. New privacy fence put in back. Move in ready.Great location if you need to commute only minutes away for main highways. Listing courtesy of Holler Realty. ©2021 Bright...
5514 Elder Street

SINGLE HOUSE FOR THE PRICE OF A TOWNHOUSE. excellent condition and location! 3 Bedrooms,1 Full bath with double sink, 1/2 bath for the guess. Hardwood floors: living room, dining and kitchen renovated in 2019, granite countertop, appliances, cabinets. Crown molding throughout with chair rail molding. Roof 2019, water heater 2021, Huge deck for entertainment and a big backyard, 1 small shed. Perfect HOUSE !!
8079 Highview Road

Welcome Home! *The sellers just added a parking pad for off street parking* This charming waterfront cottage has a wraparound sunroom that leads to the covered back patio and deck overlooking the tiered back yard, private pier and Perry+-+G+Gs Cove. This 98+-+G+G of bulkhead and a 50+-+G+G pier is located directly off Main Creek and a short cruise to the Chesapeake Bay. Owner+-+G+Gs bedroom has water view, double closets and sliders to a deck. Additional two bedrooms are of generous size. Living and dining room are flooded with natural light and gleaming hardwood floors. The kitchen host plenty of cabinets with a separate pantry and laundry closet. Oil furnace is 6 years young and FULL and a new roof was installed in 2013. Cellar with outside entrance is perfect for storage. Close to Compass Pointe Golf Course, The Rumor Reel restaurant and Bodkin Yacht Club.
715 Spring Avenue

Don't Miss this 3 Bed, 1 Bath Rancher. Arv on this nice rancher is 150. Just need some updating and its good as New!! This home is within 5 minutes from your local grocery store, fitness gym, and city park. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All...
2010 HWY 903

Beautiful custom home approximately 1/4 mile to Lake Gaston! With 7.6 acres of your own piece of the pie! This home features some unique details with beautiful wood interior and custom kitchen upgrades since house was originally built. Bring all your outdoor toys as there is plenty of room in the large garage. The community has a private dock and boat landing for it's residence, so bring the boat too! A lifetime metal roof was placed 2015, new fridge and HVAC unit December 2021. Freshly painted on the inside, pressure washed and all exterior porch and stairs sanded and painted.
213 Woodpecker Drive

4 Bedroom, 2 bathroom home at Coolfont Mountainside Association. Recently painted interior and exterior. The home is newly furnished also. Unique wood burning fireplace and lots of thoughtful touches. Private home at the end of a dead end street offers privacy. This home is on 2 lots for approximately 1.9 acres of land to go along with it. Home also features: hardwood floors, large deck space, and lots of natural light. Central heat and central air conditioning are also key features. Community offers hiking trails, a community pool, tennis courts, a playground, and a hot tub. A must see!!
313 Highmeadow Road

This spacious Colonial features 5 bedrooms with the primary bedroom( and primary bath ) situated on the main level. Good central location...normal driving time to Westminster, Hampstead, Hunt Valley or Pikesville 15-20 minutes .Foundry Row and the Owings Mills mall approx 10 min. Much potential, may well answer a specific need.
20725 Tenby Drive

Ready for new owners. Colonial style with 4 bedrooms. House has been freshly painted thru out. Family room has a gas firpelace. Breakfast room has access to deck. Natural Gas HVAC & Hot water. Nice size rooms. Walk out basement is unfinished & has full size window for future bedroom. Rough in plumbing. Nice level lot backs to woods.
55 Saddleback Knl

Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in a beautiful neighborhood of fine homes this acre plus wooded homesites offers gorgeous winter views and the possibility of year round views. Easy access and ease in building makes this truly a wonderful spot to build your dream home. Stoney Creek offers a wonderful lifestyle with all the amenities at your finger tips and just minutes to all the activities in picturesque Nelson County. Stoney Creek boasts 27 holes of championship golf, tennis, dining hiking and biking trails, 2 pools and a fishing, swimming, canoeing lake. And all this just 30 minutes to Charlottesville! Agent related to seller.
2913 Presbury Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 01/12 @10:00 am. Ends 01/14 @12:00pm. List Price is Opening Bid. 2 Story Porch Front Townhouse located in the Northwest Community Action. MINUTES to Coppin State University, Mondawmin Mall, & Gwynns Falls Park. Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery W North Ave. Property is Vacant - $3,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
