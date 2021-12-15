3702 Foster Avenue

Welcome to The Good Life @ 111 Gristmill Court in Fantastic Snowden Bridge where relaxation and recreation are available All Year Long. This Beautiful & Modern End Townhome is ready for YOU. With 3 levels of living space you can truly have it all. This home has 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths and 2 Half Baths, a fully finished basement, one-car garage, TREX Deck with stairs, and Fully Fenced rear yard. Inside find modern touches in gorgeous LVP Flooring and interesting, modern light fixtures. Open floor plan allows for easy flow for entertaining. Main living level has access to deck allowing the party to spill outdoors. Kitchen is rich with Espresso Cabinets, Granite Counters and Island, Stainless Appliances to include French Door Refrigerator and Gas Stove. There is table space as well as a bar area for serving. Family Room is connected to kitchen space making the main level the true hub of the home. Tall ceilings, pantry, huge windows and powder room offer the unexpected extras you are looking for. Upper level is home to 3 Bedrooms; Primary Suite has it's own private bath that is modern and sleek with ceramic tile floors and surround. Laundry is tucked away on bedroom level and washer/dryer convey. All bedrooms have large windows and ceiling fans. Entry Level welcomes guests and offers access to/from garage to interior of home. Snowden Bridge Community has walking trails, dog park, community pool and community center--New Elementary School is adjacent---Located near shopping, restaurants and commuter routes of I81 and Route 7 making access a breeze . HOA includes Trash Removal. Start 2022 in your new home....Make an appointment to tour today!

REAL ESTATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO