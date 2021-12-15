ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyberpunk 2077 - Blade Runner 2077 Kalanthia Edition v.27.4 - Game mod - Download

Cover picture for the articleBlade Runner 2077 Kalanthia Edition is a mod for Cyberpunk 2077, created by AK47OG. A massive overhaul of game textures creating a Blade Runner universe at...

ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
WipEout 2097 - 32-bit Installer - Game mod - Download

32-bit Installer is a tool for WipEout 2097, created by ToastyTech. This game comes with a 16-bit InstallShield installer, which won't work on modern systems. This tool fixes by providing alternative installer. Instructions:. Copy the CD contents to any folder on your HDD. Extract 32-bit Installer’s archive into that folder...
Yakuza 0 - Story Saves - Game mod - Download

Save game for Yakuza 0 created by leznis. A packet of saves that were made before each boss fight. Here they are:. 1. First Kuze Fight (slot1) 2. First Jun Oda Fight (slot2) 3. Massive Man Fight (slot3) 4. Second Kuze Fight (slot4) 5. Casino Guy Fight (slot6) 6. Third...
Wasteland 2 - Wasteland2ModInjector v.1.05 - Game mod - Download

Wasteland2ModInjector is a mod for Wasteland 2, created by OVNI. Description (in author’s own words) This tool allows to inject/replace code within the game in a way that increases mods compatibility (with both other mods, and with official patches). It also allows to define mod's settings, thus making them...
Far Cry 3 - FC3 Mod Installer v.1.0.6 - Game mod - Download

FC3 Mod Installer is a mod for Far Cry 3, created by Mod Installer Team. The mod uses a convenient installer to select packages of the mod and install them into the game. The installer is localized for several languages, there is a built-in Help and a brief Wiki of modding terms.
Jurassic World Evolution - JURASSIC WORLD (MODDED) Save - Game mod - Download

A save in which the author used mods to create a grand park inspired by the one in the movie. Then paste the files from the "Jurassic World Evolution luchadragon" folder into the folder where you have your Jurassic World Evolution game logs (by default C:\Users\[User name]\Saved Games\Frontier Developments\Jurassic World Evolution).
Far Cry: New Dawn - FCND Mod Installer v.4.1.7 - Game mod - Download

FCND Mod Installer is a tool for Far Cry: New Dawn, created by Scavenger Mod team. Standalone Mod Installer - contains ONLY Mod Installer. Use this if you want to install other mods and don't want to have whole Golden Path mod. Instructions:. Extract the archive. This will pro vide...
Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap - Dark Half (SNES) English Fan Translation - Game mod - Download

Dark Half (SNES) English Fan Translation is a mod/patch for Dark Half, created by Aeon Genesis and Eien Ni Hen. Dark Half begins with the Fallen One being released from his thousand-year-old prison. The player then takes control of the Fallen One as he wanders the earth and absorbs the souls of the living. When the morning dawns, the player takes control of Falco, a knight tasked with protecting the human race. Each night, control switches back to the Fallen One, and each morning control switches back to Falco.
Fallout 4 - 500ish hour playthrough Save - Game mod - Download

Save game for Fallout 4 created by CZukoff. The save, in which you will find completed entire game (including side quests) and DLC (except Nuka World). The author spent about 500 hours in the title. The main character is a man named Densel. The settlement has been greatly expanded (beware of FPS drops).
Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire - 32-bit Installer - Game mod - Download

32-bit Installer is a tool for Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire, created by ToastyTech. This game comes with a 16-bit InstallShield installer, which won't work on modern systems. This tool fixes by providing alternative installer. This is needed only for CD versions of the game. The digital rerelases don’t...
Mirror's Edge Catalyst - MAGrope Plus v.1.0.0 - Game mod - Download

MAGrope Plus is a mod for Mirror's Edge Catalyst, created by zhpete. Allows you to use the MAGrope swing and pull-up anywhere. The MANIFOLD ATTACHMENT GEAR's targeting system has been upgraded to allow you to SWING from or PULL-UP to any surface between 3m and 15m thanks to its GRAPPLING TIP. Targeting will automatically activate once airborne.
Middle-earth: Shadow of War - Dualshock 4 Button prompts v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

Dualshock 4 Button prompts is a mod for Middle-Earth: Shadow Of Mordor, created by tehasut. This mod replace original Xbox controller icons with Dualshock 4 icons. I extracted the DDS files from Middle-earth: Shadow of War PC version with Luigi Auriemma's QuickBMS (https://aluigi.altervista.org/quickbms.htm). I used GIMP to modify some of them (https://www.gimp.org). I implemented the files with XpoZed's Unpakke (http://www.nullsecurity.org/unpakke). I made the patch file with xdelta (http://xdelta.org).
The Dark Mod - COS0: To Catch a Thief v.2 - Game mod - Download

COS0: To Catch a Thief is a mod for The Dark Mod, created by Bienie. The prequel story to the Chronicles of Skulduggery has the protagonist Elias Thorne do an urgent and sensitive favor to the local gang, the Bloodied Bulldogs. He is to stop another thief from completing a contract that would make them lose face, and in doing so save a young maiden.
Beat Saber - ModAssistant v.2.0.0 - Game mod - Download

ModAssistant is a tool for Beat Saber, created by Idolize. ModAssistant is a PC mod installer for Beat Saber. It uses mods from BeatMods. ModAssistant boasts a rich feature set, some of which include:. Dependency resolution. Installed mod detection. Mod uninstallation. OneClick™ Install support. Complex theming engine. Localization support.
