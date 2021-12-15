ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

2561 Peach Grove

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to 2561 Peach Grove Road. This water front home is located on beautiful Lake Anna.This home has been meticulously maintained by its original owners. The home was built in 2005 on approximately 2.5 acres with beautiful views of the lake and farm land. This home offers main level living with...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2285 Anvil Lane

Maryland's local brokerage presents this fully renovated end-of-group unit, perfectly appointed and move in ready! Your warm and inviting main level boasts a bright and contemporary kitchen with stainless appliances and table space. Adjoining the kitchen is an open dining room and living room, with cozy fireplace and lots of natural light. Upstairs you will find a spacious master suite with en-suite bath and a separate hall bath to support the two additional bedrooms. The basement is fully finished and also offers a third full bathroom for guests. Make this one yours before it's gone!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

33 Starting Gate Place

AVAILABLE MARCH 2022!!!!! The Jamison by Panhandle Homes of Berkeley County. This home is a Interior Unit w/ rear kitchen layout. Standard features include 3 finished levels including the lower level recreation room, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring on the main level and the kitchen, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, including a side by side refrigerator with dispenser. The spacious one car garage comes with an opener and remote. Bridle Creek is conveniently located close to Martinsburg, the MARC train, schools, and shopping. See attached documents for more information! *Photos are of similar construction (8x16 deck included)
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1545 Edgar Avenue

Nice all brick rancher in the Borough of Chambersburg! 2 bedrooms, 1 full and 2 half baths. Large kitchen and dining that opens to the living room. Main level bedrooms are very spacious! 43x13 bonus room on upper level has lots of potential for additional bedrooms. Laundry on main floor as well as a large storage room and office. Large partially finished family room in lower level! Two car garage also has a half bath. Square footage and room sizes are estimated.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2018 37TH Street SE , #201

Property is being sold +G+AS IS+G-. Spacious two bed one bath, second level unit in Fairfax Village. Large open living space with plenty of windows. Convenient parking ion the side street. Close to Hillcrest neighborhood shops, restaurants, metro, and downtown DC. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Preferred Properties. ©2021 Bright...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7820 Marioak Drive

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac street in a community with no HOA, this porch front duplex/end unit townhome boasts many updates including the roof, kitchen, baths, fresh paint throughout & new carpet. The main level of this home offers an open floor plan with a spacious living room and formal dining room with wood floors. The dining room is open to the well designed kitchen and has sliding glass doors that lead to an expansive deck & fully fenced rear yard. Upstairs are two large bedrooms, and an updated centrally located full bathroom. The lower level provides the laundry room, a half bathroom, abundant storage space, and a finished bonus room that could be used as a 3rd bedroom, a family room, an at home office, a study, a hobby room, the possibilities are endless! Enjoy the convenience of this location that is close to commuter routes, BWI Airport, and nearby Columbia, Ellicott City, and Arundel Mills where there are plentiful shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Rockburn Branch Park offers a pavilion, sports courts, hike/bike trails, and playgrounds close to home.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6022 Calla Place

To be Built Calvert at Harrington Terrace. The Calvert villa combines main level living convenience and comfort. Entering through the foyer or the 2-car garage places you within view of the gorgeous gourmet kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space, plus a cozy nook for casual meals. Ahead lies the dining room and a light-filled great room. Add the fireplace for more light and warmth. The luxurious main-level primary suite is like entering a private spa, with its double bowl vanity, shower with seat and walk-in closet. Upstairs, another large bedroom and bath provide comfort for family and guests. The Calvert defines comfortable luxury.You'll love the convenience of Harrington Terrace. Located right off Rt. 340, you'll be minutes to everything you need! 5 minutes to Downtown Frederick. There's always something to do with hundreds of shops & boutiques, restaurants, live entertainment at Carroll Creek, a farmer's market, Baker Park and more!Photos are representative. Other home sites and floor plans available.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

441 E 28TH Street

Welcome to spacious inviting home in Harwood. Home boast of Nice size porch , Very spacious Living and dining room and open style spacious kitchen. Has new appliances tile floored and a Bump out laundry room in rear opens to a fenced rear yard. This house is priced below market value which is about $180K. Close to major busy areas of the city.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

640 Bobwhite Rd

Fantastic Move In Ready - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home! This updated home is ready for you now! Spacious Living Room, Updated Kitchen with Separate Dining Room. Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and attached Master Bath, 2 more spacious bedrooms and Full Bath. Updated carpet and flooring too. Enjoy the views from the deck, or under the covered front porch. Bring your imagination to finish out the 1400+ sq. ft of unfinished space in the walk out basement.,Formica Counter,Oak Cabinets.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

111 Gristmill Court

Welcome to The Good Life @ 111 Gristmill Court in Fantastic Snowden Bridge where relaxation and recreation are available All Year Long. This Beautiful & Modern End Townhome is ready for YOU. With 3 levels of living space you can truly have it all. This home has 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths and 2 Half Baths, a fully finished basement, one-car garage, TREX Deck with stairs, and Fully Fenced rear yard. Inside find modern touches in gorgeous LVP Flooring and interesting, modern light fixtures. Open floor plan allows for easy flow for entertaining. Main living level has access to deck allowing the party to spill outdoors. Kitchen is rich with Espresso Cabinets, Granite Counters and Island, Stainless Appliances to include French Door Refrigerator and Gas Stove. There is table space as well as a bar area for serving. Family Room is connected to kitchen space making the main level the true hub of the home. Tall ceilings, pantry, huge windows and powder room offer the unexpected extras you are looking for. Upper level is home to 3 Bedrooms; Primary Suite has it's own private bath that is modern and sleek with ceramic tile floors and surround. Laundry is tucked away on bedroom level and washer/dryer convey. All bedrooms have large windows and ceiling fans. Entry Level welcomes guests and offers access to/from garage to interior of home. Snowden Bridge Community has walking trails, dog park, community pool and community center--New Elementary School is adjacent---Located near shopping, restaurants and commuter routes of I81 and Route 7 making access a breeze . HOA includes Trash Removal. Start 2022 in your new home....Make an appointment to tour today!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2010 HWY 903

Beautiful custom home approximately 1/4 mile to Lake Gaston! With 7.6 acres of your own piece of the pie! This home features some unique details with beautiful wood interior and custom kitchen upgrades since house was originally built. Bring all your outdoor toys as there is plenty of room in the large garage. The community has a private dock and boat landing for it's residence, so bring the boat too! A lifetime metal roof was placed 2015, new fridge and HVAC unit December 2021. Freshly painted on the inside, pressure washed and all exterior porch and stairs sanded and painted.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

55 Saddleback Knl

Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in a beautiful neighborhood of fine homes this acre plus wooded homesites offers gorgeous winter views and the possibility of year round views. Easy access and ease in building makes this truly a wonderful spot to build your dream home. Stoney Creek offers a wonderful lifestyle with all the amenities at your finger tips and just minutes to all the activities in picturesque Nelson County. Stoney Creek boasts 27 holes of championship golf, tennis, dining hiking and biking trails, 2 pools and a fishing, swimming, canoeing lake. And all this just 30 minutes to Charlottesville! Agent related to seller.
NELLYSFORD, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

213 Woodpecker Drive

4 Bedroom, 2 bathroom home at Coolfont Mountainside Association. Recently painted interior and exterior. The home is newly furnished also. Unique wood burning fireplace and lots of thoughtful touches. Private home at the end of a dead end street offers privacy. This home is on 2 lots for approximately 1.9 acres of land to go along with it. Home also features: hardwood floors, large deck space, and lots of natural light. Central heat and central air conditioning are also key features. Community offers hiking trails, a community pool, tennis courts, a playground, and a hot tub. A must see!!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1045-A5 S Main Street

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse has been completely remodeled inside with new flooring all new paint and new kitchen and bathrooms. New privacy fence put in back. Move in ready.Great location if you need to commute only minutes away for main highways. Listing courtesy of Holler Realty. ©2021 Bright...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

20725 Tenby Drive

Ready for new owners. Colonial style with 4 bedrooms. House has been freshly painted thru out. Family room has a gas firpelace. Breakfast room has access to deck. Natural Gas HVAC & Hot water. Nice size rooms. Walk out basement is unfinished & has full size window for future bedroom. Rough in plumbing. Nice level lot backs to woods.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

481 Long Towne Court

Large 3 level end unit in move in condtion! The main street level consists of a formal entry, living room, visitors bathroom, large eat in kitchen, dining area with access to the corner large rear/side yard. The upper level consists of 4 spacious bedrooms (includes master bedroom & master bathroom) and 2 full bathrooms. The lower floor offers an ample family room, bonus room and laundry area. Other highlights of this home includes; newer carpets on upper floor, freshly painted throughout the interior, roof is less than 2 years old, HVAC system is less than 1 yr old, new flooring, washer and dryer just like new! Condo monthly fee $320 includes, community pool, club house, snow removal, water, and common areas. 2 parking spaces assigned. FHA financing is accepted.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5514 Elder Street

SINGLE HOUSE FOR THE PRICE OF A TOWNHOUSE. excellent condition and location! 3 Bedrooms,1 Full bath with double sink, 1/2 bath for the guess. Hardwood floors: living room, dining and kitchen renovated in 2019, granite countertop, appliances, cabinets. Crown molding throughout with chair rail molding. Roof 2019, water heater 2021, Huge deck for entertainment and a big backyard, 1 small shed. Perfect HOUSE !!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8079 Highview Road

Welcome Home! *The sellers just added a parking pad for off street parking* This charming waterfront cottage has a wraparound sunroom that leads to the covered back patio and deck overlooking the tiered back yard, private pier and Perry+-+G+Gs Cove. This 98+-+G+G of bulkhead and a 50+-+G+G pier is located directly off Main Creek and a short cruise to the Chesapeake Bay. Owner+-+G+Gs bedroom has water view, double closets and sliders to a deck. Additional two bedrooms are of generous size. Living and dining room are flooded with natural light and gleaming hardwood floors. The kitchen host plenty of cabinets with a separate pantry and laundry closet. Oil furnace is 6 years young and FULL and a new roof was installed in 2013. Cellar with outside entrance is perfect for storage. Close to Compass Pointe Golf Course, The Rumor Reel restaurant and Bodkin Yacht Club.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

715 Spring Avenue

Don't Miss this 3 Bed, 1 Bath Rancher. Arv on this nice rancher is 150. Just need some updating and its good as New!! This home is within 5 minutes from your local grocery store, fitness gym, and city park. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

18654 Sage Way

This Home shows very well, it has been very well kept by its current owner, it features three spacious bedrooms, one full bath, and one-half bath.separate dining room, good size living room, near beautiful Great Seneca Park, and large megastores. Listing courtesy of Smart Realty, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

39291 & 39285 John Mosby Highway

An extraordinary opportunity to own a fabulous income producing property on John Mosby Highway in Aldie. Two separate parcels being sold together. Both parcels are zoned RC (Rural Commercial) and CR2 (Countryside Residential) which allow for all types of use. The combined current rental income (for the residence) is approximately $5,250 plus per month. Please See Commercial Listing MLS # VALO2013626 as well.Ideally located with great visibility, easy access and excellent parking, the two parcels include a wonderful 4 bedroom residence on a 1 acre parcel, a second building, completely renovated for use as a country store and restaurant on approximately .5 acres.39291 John Mosby Highway: This two story residence was completely renovated within the past several years and includes over 3000 square feet of charm and superior workmanship. Built 1910, it has been beautifully updated with all modern amenities, while meticulous care has been taken to preserving its historical integrity. This stunning farmhouse features four bedrooms, 4.5 modern baths, energy efficient stainless steel appliances in a gourmet country kitchen. All new systems, 2 zone high efficiency HVAC systems, new Anderson windows and silestone countertops throughout. A separate entrance leads to a one bedroom, one bath apartment with a new fully equipped kitchen.An oversized two bay attached garage, a fabulous wrap around covered porch and a lovely private rear Trex deck, complete this gracious home. Town sewer and water are another advantage enjoyed by this property, and there is also potential for creating a third building for a guest house, with a installed well, adding significant value for future expansion.39285 John Mosby Highway: The country store and residence enjoys the perfect location for a variety of businesses, being located in the commercially zoned area of Aldie. This building has been totally renovated and includes a commercial kitchen, laminate floors, handicap accessibility, His and Hers bathrooms, and ample parking for patrons. It has been used as a restaurant and country store and is therefore +G+turn key+G- ready for the next owner. It is located on a .5 acre parcel with large new windows, flooding the rooms with natural light. There is a two bedroom, one bath, fully equipped kitchen in the apartment on the second floor. This is an outstanding property that has rarely been available and offers a fantastic investment opportunity in this charming historic village!
ALDIE, VA

