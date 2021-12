There have been a handful of issues when trying to get into Final Fantasy XIV. With the arrival of Endwalker, players have been trying to jump into the game as often as they can to experience the new expansion locations and explore the regions while checking out the final story for the current Final Fantasy XIV story. But the login errors have been bogging a lot of players down. So if you’re in queue, a common question you might ask is why is the Final Fantasy XIV’s queue not moving? Here’s what you need to know about the Final Fantasy XIV long queue times.

