2015 Scrabble Road

An extraordinary opportunity to own a fabulous income producing property on John Mosby Highway in Aldie. Two separate parcels being sold together. Both parcels are zoned RC (Rural Commercial) and CR2 (Countryside Residential) which allow for all types of use. The combined current rental income (for the residence) is approximately $5,250 plus per month. Please See Commercial Listing MLS # VALO2013626 as well.Ideally located with great visibility, easy access and excellent parking, the two parcels include a wonderful 4 bedroom residence on a 1 acre parcel, a second building, completely renovated for use as a country store and restaurant on approximately .5 acres.39291 John Mosby Highway: This two story residence was completely renovated within the past several years and includes over 3000 square feet of charm and superior workmanship. Built 1910, it has been beautifully updated with all modern amenities, while meticulous care has been taken to preserving its historical integrity. This stunning farmhouse features four bedrooms, 4.5 modern baths, energy efficient stainless steel appliances in a gourmet country kitchen. All new systems, 2 zone high efficiency HVAC systems, new Anderson windows and silestone countertops throughout. A separate entrance leads to a one bedroom, one bath apartment with a new fully equipped kitchen.An oversized two bay attached garage, a fabulous wrap around covered porch and a lovely private rear Trex deck, complete this gracious home. Town sewer and water are another advantage enjoyed by this property, and there is also potential for creating a third building for a guest house, with a installed well, adding significant value for future expansion.39285 John Mosby Highway: The country store and residence enjoys the perfect location for a variety of businesses, being located in the commercially zoned area of Aldie. This building has been totally renovated and includes a commercial kitchen, laminate floors, handicap accessibility, His and Hers bathrooms, and ample parking for patrons. It has been used as a restaurant and country store and is therefore +G+turn key+G- ready for the next owner. It is located on a .5 acre parcel with large new windows, flooding the rooms with natural light. There is a two bedroom, one bath, fully equipped kitchen in the apartment on the second floor. This is an outstanding property that has rarely been available and offers a fantastic investment opportunity in this charming historic village!

ALDIE, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO