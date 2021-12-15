The Grinch Director Scott Mosier To Make Meebo And Me

If there’s a word that’s going to be on everyone’s lips in the coming days as Spider-Man: No Way Home finally hits the big screen, it’s ‘multiverse’ – which makes the timing of the trailer launch for Everything Everywhere All At Once particularly canny. Because even though it’s not part of the MCU or the DCEU (or, technically, is it?) this is another cinematic outing getting in on multiversal shenanigans – and you’ll want to have it on your radar for many reasons. For one, it contains Michelle(s) Yeoh(s), plural. For two, it’s directed by Daniels – also plural, and the official name of filmmaking duo Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan who also brought us the beautiful and brilliantly batshit Swiss Army Man a few years ago (yes, the Daniel Radcliffe farting corpse movie). For three, it also has Jamie Lee Curtis in it. And for four, well, it just looks astonishingly good. Check out the trailer.

