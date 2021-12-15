ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Grinch Director Scott Mosier To Make Meebo And Me

By James White
Empire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a year when we've already had the wonderful The Mitchells Vs. The Machines and the sprightly Ron's Gone Wrong, the idea that someone would still want to make a robot uprising film is a surprising one. And yet, the team...

www.empireonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
darkhorizons.com

“God Country,” “Meebo & Me” Set Helmers

“Sweet Tooth” co-creator and showrunner Jim Mickle has been set to direct the film adaptation of Donny Cates’ comic “God Country” at Legendary and AfterShock Media. Netflix has also boarded the fantasy feature which Mickle will co-write with Cates. Mary Parent, Ali Mendes, Lee Kramer and Jon Kramer are producing.
MOVIES
Empire

Universal's Renfield Adds Ben Schwartz

If you were under the impression that Universal's latest horror adaptation, Renfield won't also lean heavily towards comedy given the casting of Nicholas Hoult, Nic Cage and Awkwafina, then the addition of Ben Schwartz should put that all to rest. With Chris McKay in the director's chair, the new movie...
MOVIES
Empire

Nic Cage Is ‘Nick Cage’ In The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent Trailer

It’s basically the most Nic Cage thing to ever happen, so it’s no wonder that when it was announced that Nic Cage would play Nic Cage in an action-comedy titled The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, the internet clung to the idea so tightly. Now the first official trailer has arrived, giving us our first proper look at Cage doing, well, Cage – though, as the synopsis has it (see further down), the fictionalised Nic Cage here seems to go by Nick Cage, to avoid any confusion with the real Nic Cage who plays him. Right?
MOVIES
Empire

Slugfest: Trailer For The Russo Bros.' Marvel Vs. DC Documentary

Saying that comic book movies are popular these days is a little like pointing out that water is wet. But the roots of the current pop culture behemoth go back to two, scrappy upstart comics companies, and a new documentary called Slugfest is digging into their longstanding rivalry. Executive produced...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Scott Mosier
Person
Kevin Smith
Empire

Michelle Yeoh Enters The Multiverse In Everything Everywhere All At Once Trailer

If there’s a word that’s going to be on everyone’s lips in the coming days as Spider-Man: No Way Home finally hits the big screen, it’s ‘multiverse’ – which makes the timing of the trailer launch for Everything Everywhere All At Once particularly canny. Because even though it’s not part of the MCU or the DCEU (or, technically, is it?) this is another cinematic outing getting in on multiversal shenanigans – and you’ll want to have it on your radar for many reasons. For one, it contains Michelle(s) Yeoh(s), plural. For two, it’s directed by Daniels – also plural, and the official name of filmmaking duo Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan who also brought us the beautiful and brilliantly batshit Swiss Army Man a few years ago (yes, the Daniel Radcliffe farting corpse movie). For three, it also has Jamie Lee Curtis in it. And for four, well, it just looks astonishingly good. Check out the trailer.
MOVIES
Fox News

Peter Aykroyd, 'SNL' writer and actor, dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated writer, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and brother to Dan Aykroyd, has died at age 66. The popular sketch comedy series paid tribute to Aykroyd during this week’s episode of the show, which was hosted by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Simu Liu. The show briefly showed a card revealing Aykroyd's death that was displayed along with a picture of him from when he was a featured player on the show from 1979-1980.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Pulled Off Something “Entirely Unique”

In 2015, Tom Holland was put through the wringer to land the role of Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. “There were six or seven auditions and callbacks and work sessions and screen tests,” recalls casting director Sarah Finn. “By the time he came in for his final screen test, he knew it and we knew it. We felt it.” Six years (and a few Avengers films) later, Holland is poised to unveil his sixth and most ambitious appearance as the wallcrawler with Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film, opening Dec. 17, combines three generations of Spider-Man movies. It includes previous villains...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meebo#Robot#New Toy#Warners#Free Birds
IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Jumped Off a 46-Story Building 19 Times for ‘Matrix Resurrections’

If the “John Wick” franchise is any indication, Keanu Reeves has long been keen on doing as much of his own stuntwork as possible, whether fist fighting on a PATH train or dodging bullets in a swimming pool. That same commitment to on-camera physicality, it seems, applied to the upcoming “The Matrix Resurrections,” the fourth film in the “Matrix” franchise and the first since 2003’s “The Matrix Revolutions.” Speaking on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to promote the movie, Reeves detailed one especially harrowing stunt in the new film that involved tumbling down a 46-story-high building with Carrie-Anne Moss, who...
MOVIES
The Atlantic

Ridley Scott Still Makes Movies for Adults. Thank Goodness.

In recent weeks, two new Ridley Scott films have arrived in theaters. At first glance, House of Gucci and The Last Duel are very different movies: one a true-crime drama about a glamorous family, the other a Rashomon-style retelling of an assault in medieval France. But, fundamentally, both of Scott’s new films are about the corruptions of wealth—and the lengths men will go to defend their own power.
MOVIES
Empire

Spider-Man: No Way Home Review

Let's go back for a moment to a scene in Spider-Man: Far From Home. No, not the one where J. Jonah Jameson appears in the very-welcome form of J.K. Simmons. (Though that is obviously relevant.) But the scene where Mysterio talks about there being a multiverse, spinning a story about being a hero from another dimension. It was a tease, of course (Mysterio was bullshitting), but while it gave a sneaky wink to the spectacularly animated Into The Spider-Verse, it also deliberately sowed a seed.
MOVIES
Empire

Empire’s World-Exclusive The Batman Covers Revealed

What happens when you take the most iconic comic book character of all time, entrust him to one of Hollywood’s most ambitious directors, and cast a leading actor who reinvented himself from teen idol to screen powerhouse? You get The Batman – a bold, breathtaking new take on a hero you might have thought you already knew inside out. Well, just you wait. Director Matt Reeves and star Robert Pattinson are cooking up something special with their dark, dangerous, detective-centred Bat-flick – a noir-ish, horror-tinged serial killer mystery with a grunge-rock flair. Think you know The Batman? Think again.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Movies
Empire

Denis Villeneuve Directing Rendezvous With Rama Adaptation

It appears Denis Villeneuve will continue to make movies in the sci-fi sphere for the foreseeable future. As he gears up for his the second part of his Dune adaptation, he's also targeting another big name in the genre – Arthur C. Clarke. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Villeneuve will tackle Clarke's epic take Rendezvous With Rama.
MOVIES
Empire

Avatar 2: Meet Spider, Jake And Neytiri’s Adopted Human Son – Exclusive Image

If there’s something we can all agree on after the past two years on Earth, it’s that it’d be pretty nice to head back to the glowing vistas of Pandora soon. The world that James Cameron cooked up in Avatar should offer some serious cinematic escapism when the sequel finally arrives in 2022 – and plenty has changed in the 13 year gap between movies. For one, Jake and Neytiri have their own family now, including Na’vi kids Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), and Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss). But they also have a human child among their clan: Miles Socorro, aka Spider, played by Jack Champion. Born at the military base on Pandora but too small to return to Earth, he’s been raised in the bioluminescent jungle by Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña).
MOVIES
Empire

New Witcher: Blood Origin Teaser Has Monsters And Michelle Yeoh

If you binged your way through The Witcher Season 2, then you'll probably have discovered a little treat lurking at the end of the episode run – a teaser for prequel series, starring Michelle Yeoh. Netflix has now put it online, so take a look... Blood Origin is set...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Mackenzie Davis on ‘Station Eleven,’ ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ and Furiosa Dreams

Mackenzie Davis hadn’t started shooting yet when the coronavirus pandemic upended Station Eleven, her new post-apocalyptic miniseries about a world-changing flu pandemic. Based on Emily St. John Mandel’s novel and adapted for television by The Leftovers writer Patrick Somerville, HBO Max’s Station Eleven tells the story of Kirsten (Davis), a former child actor who’s now the star of a traveling theater troupe in 2040. The series’ dual narrative also explores civilization’s collapse through the eyes of young Kirsten (Matilda Lawler) in 2020 and how she ended up joining the “Traveling Symphony.” When the series shut down production in March 2020 like...
TV & VIDEOS
Empire

Spider-Man: No Way Home Scores Huge $587 Million International Opening Weekend

Though there were fears that the latest Covid wave would keep audiences away from cinemas, Spider-Man: No Way Home more than proved that the power of the MCU (and in this case, the character-sharing deal) is never to be underestimated. The latest outing for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and co. earned a huge $253 million in the States and a whopping $587 million around the world.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy