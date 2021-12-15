ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks rise on Wall Street after Fed dials back stimulus

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
 6 days ago
Financial Markets Wall Street FILE - This Nov. 23, 2020 file photo shows the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Stocks are edging lower in early trading on Wall Street Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, as traders wait to hear from the Federal Reserve after its last policy statement of the year. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Stocks rose on Wall Street shortly after the Federal Reserve announced it expects to raise interest rates three times next year as it seeks to tackle rising inflation.

The central bank plans to shrink its monthly bond purchases at twice the pace it previously announced, likely ending them altogether in March. The bond purchases were intended to hold down long-term rates to aid the economy but are no longer needed with unemployment falling and inflation at a near-40-year high. The accelerated timetable puts the Fed on a path to start raising rates in the first half of next year.

The major stock indexes rose after having been down before the Fed's statement. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% as of 2:30 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index closed lower the first two days of the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 48 points, or 0.1%, to 35,581. The Nasdaq composite was wavering between small gains and losses.

Bond yields edged higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.46% from 1.44% late Tuesday.

“This was a well-telegraphed acceleration of the taper,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments. “The Fed has the option, but not obligation to hike three times in 2022. The growth and inflation outlook will likely improve where they can just take it slow."

The Fed's latest policy update, issued at 2 p.m. Eastern, followed its policymaking committee's last meeting of the year.

The central bank had been widely expected to announce a faster pullback of its stimulus measures as inflationary pressures build. Still, concerns over the impact from the Fed’s actions, along with the latest coronavirus variant, have made for choppy trading as the market approaches the close of 2021.

About 58% of the stocks in the S&P 500 rose, with technology and health care companies accounting for much of the gains. Apple rose 1.4%. Eli Lilly jumped 8.7% after giving investors an encouraging update on its financial forecasts and drug development.

Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending fell. The slip follows the latest retail sales report from the Commerce Department. Sales rose a modest 0.3% in November, but fell short of economists' forecasts amid concerns that rising costs could crimp consumer spending.

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

