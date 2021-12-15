Watch: Rick Barnes Talks to Media After Blowout Win Over USC Upstate

The Tennessee BasketVols destroyed the USC Upstate Spartans in Thompson-Boling Arena Tuesday night 96-52. Led by Olivier Nkamhoua's 21 points and Kennedy Chandler's double-double, UT cruised to an easy victory that saw a near flawless performance all around for the Big Orange.

With recent struggles against Texas Tech and a solid, but not lights out offensive performance against UNC Greensboro, the Vols righted all their wrongs against Upstate and look more than ready to face off against Memphis on Saturday in Bridgestone Arena.

Tennessee's head coach Rick Barnes met with the media following the 44-point win, which is the largest margin of victory for his team this season.

His entire post-game availability is in the video above.

