Accidents

Hundreds rescued from roof as fire hits Hong Kong shopping centre

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P8OB5_0dNC9CpB00
Fire traps hundreds of people at Hong Kong World Trade Centre – video

Firefighters have rescued 350 people who were trapped on the roof of a shopping centre and office complex in Hong Kong after a fire broke out in one of the city’s busiest shopping districts.

Smoke started billowing from the World Trade Centre in the Causeway Bay district at about noon on Wednesday. Firefighters battling the blaze with two water jets extinguished it at about 4.30pm.

The broadcaster RTHK quoted police as saying about 100 people moved from a restaurant to the 39th floor when the fire broke out and smoke filled the dining area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M28cy_0dNC9CpB00
A firefighter rescues a person at the World Trade centre in Hong Kong. Photograph: Lam Yik/Reuters

Police told Reuters 13 people were taken to hospital, one of them semi-conscious. More than 1,000 people were evacuated in total.

The cause of the fire remained unclear, though the South China Morning Post reported that it broke out in an electrical switch room. Portions of the building were being renovated, and its lower levels were shrouded in scaffolding.

Police were seen directing passersby away from the site as firefighters rescued dozens of people from the building’s lower levels via ladders.

The fire was raised to a level three alert at about 1pm, out of a ranking system of five levels, with five being the most severe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dVPyc_0dNC9CpB00
Rescue workers help a woman on a stretcher. Photograph: Lam Yik/Reuters

Firefighters used an extendable ladder to rescue people trapped in a narrow space at an outdoor area on the fifth floor. Relatives of those trapped soon arrived at the scene. A family member of a woman trapped on a fifth-floor rooftop area told Stand News the situation was chaotic.

The fire comes amid the busy festive season, at one of the city’s most popular shopping districts.

The Guardian

Colbert on Chris Wallace’s move to CNN: ‘There goes Fox News’s last shred of credibility’

“It has been a crazy and bewildering year,” said Stephen Colbert to kick off his final week of Late Shows for 2021, a year of political chaos, an attempted coup, extreme weather events and the continual bottoming-out of rightwing media. Things have gone so off the rails at Fox, the Late Show host explained, that even Chris Wallace, one of Fox News’s veteran broadcast journalists, announced this weekend that he would leave the network for CNN+ after 18 years.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Republicans are plotting to destroy democracy from within

At hand is a plot to destroy American democracy from within. Its organizers have infiltrated the highest echelons of state and federal government, and have instigated and condoned acts of violence directed against our elected officials. This might sound far-fetched. But the threat is real and the seditious group is none other than the Republican party. Its target is the 2024 presidential election.
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

