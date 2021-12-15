ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Voice' crowns Season 21 winners

By Sandra Gonzalez
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — "The Voice" doesn't have just one new champ; it has three. Sibling trio Girl Named Tom, of Team Kelly Clarkson, won NBC's "The Voice" on Tuesday night, besting steep competition and becoming the first group to win on the show. Caleb, Joshua and Bekah Liechty beat...

www.cnn.com

