Short's Oil Co. Inc. is looking to hire: - HVAC

Times-Herald
 4 days ago

Short's Oil Co. Inc. is looking to hire: - HVAC Technicians...

www.oleantimesherald.com

WEAU-TV 13

A Look Inside: Mason Companies, Inc.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you live in the Chippewa Valley, you have probably hear of Mason Companies, but you might now know what they do. Mason has been around for more than a century, starting as a boot manufacturer for loggers, before re-inventing itself many times over into a business that specializes in home goods and apparel and so much more.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
bizjournals

Looking for a job? This company is hiring 300+ in Central Florida

The security and facility services company is recruiting for all shifts for all levels of experience. Do you know any young professionals who stand out from the crowd? Orlando Business Journal is looking for 40 promising business executives and professionals under the age of 40 in our area. Nominate today!
JOBS
Business Insider

Companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target give some customers no-return refunds, but the practice is likely a temporary solution to a growing problem

Some retailers have found it can make more sense to let customers keep items after issuing refunds. The approach is an expensive way to solve a problem that ecommerce is making worse. Rising supply-chain costs are forcing companies to take "reverse logistics" more seriously. In traditional brick-and-mortar retail, if you...
RETAIL
#Hvac#Cdl
Benzinga

$100 Invested In Tesla 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 70.33% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In TSLA: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.47 shares of Tesla at the time with $100. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 85.89%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $930.87 billion.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Energy Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Brookfield Renewable sees high-powered cash flow growth ahead. Clearway Energy is about to receive a big cash infusion to supercharge its growth. NextEra Energy sees high-end growth in the near term, with big-time upside as new energy sources emerge. Decarbonization might be one of the biggest megatrends of our lifetime....
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Jobs
Footwear News

After the ‘Great Resignation’ Hit Retail Hard in 2021, Here’s How Companies Plan to Hire and Retain Talent in 2022

After the “Great Resignation” hit retail hard in 2021 amid a labor shortage, the big question remains: Will the situation get better in 2022? Since July, the U.S. has added a net total of just less than 40,000 retail jobs, which accounts for gains in October as well as losses in August, July, and November. In September, roughly 4.4 million people, or 3% of U.S. workers, quit their jobs. Retail and the food service industries saw the most turnover in September. While top executives said hiring will continue to be challenges, they’ve implemented new strategies to attract and retain workers. Bob Philion, President...
RETAIL
westernmassnews.com

BBB: do your research before hiring a HVAC technician

You may have already cranked up the heat in your home, but have you serviced your HVAC system? With winter temperatures here, now is a good time to do it, but the Better Business Bureau told our national investigative team you need to be careful with who does the job and how.
Benzinga

(HD) - Analyzing Home Depot Inc's Short Interest

Home Depot Inc's (NYSE:HD) short percent of float has fallen 5.32% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.34 million shares sold short, which is 0.89% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS

