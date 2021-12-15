Full Trailer: Lord & Miller’s “The Afterparty”

Fans of the closed room mystery rejoice! Lord and Miller, the duo behind 21 Jump Street and The Lego Movie among others, return with a whodunit series with a zany twist. The Afterparty follows the murder of a celebrity at his high school reunion afterparty. As it turns out, a lot of people at the reunion had a lot to hate about the dude — which makes them prime suspects. In each of the eight episodes, a different character will recount the night’s events from their perspective — with each recollection told in its own unique format and genre to match the person telling the story. The show stars Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip), Sam Richardson (Veep), Zoë Chao (Love Life), Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project), Ilana Glazer (Broad City), Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag), and Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist).

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO