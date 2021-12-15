ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full Trailer: Lord & Miller’s “The Afterparty”

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new trailer has been released for ‘Spider-Verse’ and “LEGO Movie” duo Phil Lord and Christoper Miller’s new limited series “The Afterparty”. The murder mystery boasts a strong cast...

www.darkhorizons.com

Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Polygon

Lord and Miller’s Apple TV Plus series is a genre-bending whodunit

Fans of the closed room mystery rejoice! Lord and Miller, the duo behind 21 Jump Street and The Lego Movie among others, return with a whodunit series with a zany twist. The Afterparty follows the murder of a celebrity at his high school reunion afterparty. As it turns out, a lot of people at the reunion had a lot to hate about the dude — which makes them prime suspects. In each of the eight episodes, a different character will recount the night’s events from their perspective — with each recollection told in its own unique format and genre to match the person telling the story. The show stars Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip), Sam Richardson (Veep), Zoë Chao (Love Life), Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project), Ilana Glazer (Broad City), Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag), and Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist).
TV SERIES
SFGate

Tiffany Haddish Attempts to Solve a Murder in ‘The Afterparty’ Trailer

Tiffany Haddish, Dave Franco, Sam Richardson, and Ilana Glazer are among the all-star cast who appear in the first trailer for The Afterparty, an upcoming murder mystery comedy series. The series, set to premiere on Apple TV+, also stars Zoë Chao, Ike Barinholtz, and Ben Schwartz. Franco plays a...
MOVIES
9to5Mac

Apple TV+ thriller ‘Suspicion’ airs February 4, starring Uma Thurman

Apple TV+ today announced that its upcoming thriller ‘Suspicion’ will debut on February 4, 2022 with its first two episodes. The remainder of the eight-part series will roll out weekly. Suspicion stars Uma Thurman, Kunal Nayyar, Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell, Elkes Gabel, Elizabeth Henstridge, Tom Rhys-Harries and Angel...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

VOTD: Stop-Motion “Ted Lasso” Xmas Short

Apple’s multiple Emmy-winning comedy series “Ted Lasso” has released a holiday-themed short film utilising the same stop-motion animated technique seen in the opening credits of the second season’s beloved Christmas episode. Running at four minutes, many of the main cast like Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham...
TV & VIDEOS
#Afterparty
darkhorizons.com

Ben Schwartz Joins Cast Of “Renfield”

Emmy-winning comedian and actor Ben Schwartz is the latest to join the ensemble cast of the darkly comedic revisionist Dracula take “Renfield” at Universal Pictures and Skybound Entertainment. Nicholas Hoult has been set to star as the title character of R.M. Renfield, an inmate at a lunatic asylum...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Trailer: Nic Cage As Nic Cage In “Massive Talent”

The first official trailer has now been released for the Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal-led super-meta dark comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” which opens April 22nd. Cage plays a fictionalized, highly-neurotic, anxiety-ridden version of himself who is hired to appear at the birthday party for a...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Apple TV+ Teases “Suspicion,” “Severance”

Apple TV+ has set a February 4th 2022 streaming date for the Uma Thurman-led eight-episode thriller series “Suspicion”. The series launches with the first two episodes premiering followed by a new episode weekly every Friday. The “Kill Bill” star plays a prominent American businesswoman whose son is kidnapped...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Trailer: “Slugfest” Explores Marvel vs. DC

The Roku Channel has released a trailer for their docuseries “Slugfest” which goes into the biggest rivalry in comics – DC vs. Marvel. Inspired by Reed Tucker’s book of the same name, this features interviews and re-enactments related to the history of the comic book rivalry.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

First Trailer: “The Witcher: Blood Origin” Series

Netflix has premiered the first trailer for the spin-off series “The Witcher: Blood Origin”. The preview arrives with the launch of the second season of the main show today on Netflix. Set in an elven world 1200 years ago, ‘Blood Origin[‘ will chart the creation of the first...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Trailer: Michelle Yeoh In “Everything Everywhere”

A24 has premiered the trailer for the Michelle Yeoh-led trippy sci-fi action feature “Everything Everywhere All At Once” which premieres in cinemas on March 25th. In the film, an aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Father,” “Fortuna,” “Gemstones,” “Moon” Promos

A bunch of TV promo trailers have arrived in the last few days. Hulu has premiered the trailer for “How I Met Your Father,” effectively a gender-swapped version of “How I Met Your Mother” with Hilary Duff telling her son the story of how she met his father. The series premieres January 18th.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Hawke-Led “Black Phone” Delayed To June

Blumhouse Productions and Universal Pictures have pushed back the Ethan Hawke-led horror feature “The Black Phone” by nearly half a year. Directed by Scott Derrickson (“Sinister,” “Doctor Strange”), the film was originally slated for release on February 4th. Today comes word it has now been pushed back to a June 24th Summer release slot.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

TV News: Ipcress, HBO, Avatar, Bel-Air, Titan

AMC+ has picked up ITV’s big-budget mini-series adaptation of Len Deighton’s “The Ipcress File” at ITV Studios. Joe Cole (“Gangs Of London”) takes on the role made famous by Michael Caine in the 1960s films. Lucy Boynton and Tom Hollander co-star in the six-part Cold War-era series penned by “Trainspotting” writer John Hodge. [Source: Deadline]
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Quick News: Guy, Spike, Dying, Independent

Though already available on the service overseas, the Ryan Reynolds-led comedy smash hit “Free Guy” will arrive on the U.S. version of Disney+ from February 23rd 2022. The date was revealed in a new video highlighting what else will be available on Disney+ in 2022. [Source: Disney]. Spike...
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

First Trailer: Robert Eggers’ “The Northman”

Focus Features has premiered the first trailer, poster and stills from “The Lighthouse” and “The Witch” director Robert Eggers’ new film “The Northman”. The action-filled epic follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father’s murder. Sjon co-wrote the script with Eggers.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

TV News: Class, Sweet, Nate, Cliffhanger, Six

HBO Max has cancelled its update of the 1986-91 sitcom “Head of the Class” after a single season. All ten episodes of the multi-camera series were released on the service in early November. As HBO Max doesn’t release viewing data for its programming, it’s not clear what numbers it did. [Source: THR]
TV SERIES

