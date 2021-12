ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — When we look ahead to the next six to seven days, today’s weather is the coldest of the entire period. Even though the winter season officially arrives on Tuesday at 10:59 a.m., there is very little for “snow lovers” to rejoice about in Western New York. As of this morning, snowfall at the Rochester Airport is still running almost 14 inches below normal, and it is more than likely that this snowfall deficit will grow in the coming week.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO