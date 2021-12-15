ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

3 wounded in shooting at Del Amo Fashion Center parking lot in Torrance

By City News Service
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

Three people were injured in a shooting in a parking lot of the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance Tuesday evening.

Torrance Police Department officers were dispatched about 6:30 p.m. to the parking lot of the mall near a BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse and found several shell casings in the area, according to a department spokesperson.

Officers conducted an investigation and learned three to four suspects approached the three victims, opened fire and fled southbound across Carson Street to the mall's Dave & Buster's where they carjacked a Chevrolet SUV and fled.

Police learned the three shooting victims had been taken to Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center prior to their arrival at the scene. The victim of the carjacking was not injured.

One shooting victim was listed in stable condition, while the conditions of the other two were unknown, according to police.

Comments / 25

Lucy Harrison
3d ago

The city of torrence is a quiet city. Gun violence is speading everywhere, and knoweone is doing anything about it. stay safe everyone.

Reply(1)
12
Skitzo BloodLine
2d ago

Good job Democrats. Your policies have done SO well in L.A. county the past 2 years 🐑 Keep pushing, we're almost officially at 3rd world standards 🐑

Reply
5
wethe_people
3d ago

my question is why would they take them to Kaiser if Little Company of Mary is literally right up the street?

Reply(1)
5
 

