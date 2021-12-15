ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Besser Male Chorus Christmas concerts canceled

Alpena News
 6 days ago

The Besser Male Chorus submitted the following message:. “Out of the concern for the members of the chorus and our valued patrons and attendees of our performances, the Besser Male Chorus has decided to cancel...

www.thealpenanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oxford Eagle

Oxford Civic Chorus offers free holiday concert

If you’ve put up the decorations, written letters to Santa and are looking for another family-friendly event to round out your trifecta of seasonal fun, Oxford Civic Chorus’s winter concert, “Tidings of Comfort and Joy,” is just the ticket — a free ticket, as a matter of fact.
OXFORD, MS
radionwtn.com

Paris Community Concert Band Christmas Concert

Paris, Tenn.–The Paris-Henry County Community Concert Band will hold a Christmas concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, December 12 at KPAC. The concert is dedicated to Carol Holden, who passed away recently. She was the wife of Band Director Michael Holden and was an instrumental part of the band.
PARIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merry Christmas#Concerts#Holiday Season#Television#The Besser Male Chorus#Wbkb
clemmonscourier.net

Salem Band holiday concert canceled

The Salem Band holiday concert, originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at New Philadelphia Moravian Church, has been canceled. However, Salem Band will still perform the holiday concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, at the Hanes Auditorium at Elberson Fine Arts Center at Salem College. This free concert will celebrates the return to indoor concerts and of Eileen Young’s 10th year as music director. Vocal soloists Dr. Cristy Brown and Rev’d Gus Chrysson will premiere arrangements of “Wexford Carol” and “O Little Town of Bethlehem” — and don’t miss Chrysson singing “O Holy Night.” Music from “The Nutcracker” and “Charlie Brown,” swing, Salem Band favorite “Morning Star Polka” and more. Free concert. Masks and proof of vaccine/negative test are required for all. Thank you for understanding and for making this easy for the Atkins High School student volunteers.
ENTERTAINMENT
myveronanj.com

Christmas Concert At First Presbyterian

The First Presbyterian Church of Verona will hold a concert of seasonal music this Sunday, December 12, at 2:30 p.m. The concert, “A Christmas Medley,” will feature harpist Robbin Gordon-Cartier and vocalist Iris Prcic playing popular Christmas selections and classical compositions of the 19th century. First Presbyterian Church is located...
VERONA, NJ
Cedar Valley Daily Times

West Central chorus and band offer up variety at winter concert

The West Central Music Department presented its “Winter with West Central” concert Monday night in the school auditorium. The High School Mixed Chorus was directed by Stacy Fink and student teacher Kaitlyn Feldman. Glenda Suckow was the accompanist. The High School Concert Band was directed by Todd Walter...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Frederick News-Post

CANCELED DUE TO ILLNESS: Bill Staines in Concert

The American landscape has been a major theme for New Hampshire-based singer/songwriter Bill Staines. His songs have captured the beauty of rivers, mountains and the open space of the American West. Staines' ability to write songs that seem like traditional folk songs has made him a favorite source of new...
MUSIC
theviolinchannel.com

Concerts Canceled as The Netherlands Enter Lockdown

In early November 2021, the Netherlands became the first western European country to undergo partial lockdown since the summer, according to The Guardian. Despite that two-week plan, further action became necessary. “On Friday, November 26, 2021, the central government announced new measures to reduce the increasing number of COVID-19 infections,”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Williamson Source

Dickens of a Christmas is Canceled for Saturday

Due to inclement weather and a persistent threat of high winds on Saturday, Dickens of a Christmas will be canceled on Saturday in the interest of public safety. The current projection of strong winds into Saturday afternoon does not adequately present safe conditions for the festival set up or guest experiences. With favorable weather predicted for Sunday, Dickens of a Christmas will be extended by two hours, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. (previously scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
FRANKLIN, TN
WABE

Atlanta Women’s Chorus presents annual holiday concert ‘Remembrance and Joy’

Dedicated to the memory of lives lost in 2020 through the COVID-19 pandemic and social injustices across the nation, the Atlanta Women’s Chorus titles this year’s annual holiday concert “Remembrance and Joy.” The chorus presents afternoon and evening showings at Morningside Presbyterian Church this Saturday, Dec. 18. Dr. Melissa Arasi is the chorus’s artistic director and joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to talk about this year’s special theme and the music that will set a tone for remembrance and holiday warmth.
ATLANTA, GA
Alpena News

A Christmas column: Gizmos, gasps, and Christmas joy

ALPENA — My kids grew up hearing a lot of “No.”. Frugal by necessity and stubborn by habit, as a young mom I bucked against buying the toys hawked on TV or caving to the everyone-else-has-one mentality. It’s not that I deprived my kiddos of gifts entirely. I...
ALPENA, MI
wnypapers.com

Grand Island Community Chorus shares Christmas music

After a one-year hiatus, the Grand Island Community Chorus returned to offer a Christmas program, titled “Starry Nights and Winter Delights,” on Sunday at St. Timothy Lutheran Church. Music included such old standbys as “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “Winter Wonderland,” as well as unusual gift...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Orchestra cancels Severance Holiday Concerts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Orchestra announced that it’s canceling its Dec. 19 Holiday Concerts at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Severance Hall. The cancelation is due to a positive COVID case in the Orchestra and is in accordance with their protocols developed in accordance with the Cleveland Clinic.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Denver

COVID Cancels ‘Lion King’ Performances Again On Tuesday In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) — Breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of The Lion King at The Buell Theatre in Denver — forcing organizers to cancel performances again on Tuesday. Sunday evening’s performance was canceled hours before curtain. There were no performances scheduled on Monday. (credit: Denver Center for the Performing Arts) “Through our continuing rigorous testing protocols, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of The Lion King at The Buell Theatre in Denver,” officials announced Monday. “Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast, musicians and crew are our top priority, tomorrow’s performances on Tuesday, December 21...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy