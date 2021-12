SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — For the first time in 20 years, the University of Utah has a Rhodes Scholar. 22-year-old Sabah Sial is a senior studying finance. It is rare for people with business backgrounds to earn a Rhodes Scholarship. But Sial’s unique perspective on economics earned her a two-year scholarship to the University of Oxford, as part of one of the oldest and most prestigious scholarships in the world.

UTAH STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO