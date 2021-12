MASON CITY — Iowa’s Secretary of State was in Mason City this morning to talk with local law enforcement about the Safe at Home program. Paul Pate says it offers address confidentiality for survivors of domestic violence, sexual abuse, trafficking, stalking and assault. “We want to offer people an opportunity to be able to come out of the shadows and re-take their lives, giving them a safe address to work from so that people assaulting them can’t easily find them is what we’ve launched here. Law enforcement are a key partner in that. They’re the ones that help us let these victims know the program is out there, but also they’re there so they can understand when they encounter people who are in the program how to support them.”

IOWA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO