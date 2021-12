BUCKHANNON — Several members of the Fred Brooks Garden Club of Buckhannon helped decorate the tree at the Upshur County Courthouse for Christmastime. “We appreciate the opportunity to bring Christmas to Buckhannon and the help of the maintenance crew for climbing the ladder, so we don’t have to put ourselves in any danger. Swags are distributed all throughout the Buckhannon community,” said Beth Post of the Garden Club. “We had a good turnout of members! Many hands make the lights work.”

