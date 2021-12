Six by Nico was the busiest restaurant on Charlotte Street in London on a recent Saturday night, and the people at the front desk – you couldn’t really call them receptionists or even a maître d’, because the vibe here is much, much less structured than that – were fobbing off hopeful walk-ins by the dozen. Those who had already been disappointed stood outside in huddles, hungry and seemingly without a plan. Still, the fact that this street is hectic again after the past 18 months is a good news story. In the very nadir of last winter’s lockdown, Charlotte Street became a name I thought carefully about bringing up whenever I was discussing “the state of where we are” with food industry sorts. The truth was too brutal. Many of them hadn’t witnessed first-hand how this once-twinkly, charming thoroughfare, popular with Londoners as well as tourists, was now desolate, boarded-up, bin bag-laden and a sort of Spaghetti Junction for Fitzrovia’s foxes.

