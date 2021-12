A Colorado man launched a Facebook page to help solve cases involving LGBTQ people who are missing or have died but have yet to be officially identified. Lazarus Rise, who is transgender, started the Missing and Unidentified LGBT Individuals Facebook page in April 2020. He was inspired to do so after discovering a decades-old case of a missing woman who investigators originally thought was cisgender but later discovered she was transgender.

SOCIETY ・ 9 HOURS AGO