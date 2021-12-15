Governor appoints new commissioner for St. Johns County
Sarah Arnold was named by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the new commissioner for St. Johns County. The appointment was necessitated by the resignation...www.bizjournals.com
Sarah Arnold was named by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the new commissioner for St. Johns County. The appointment was necessitated by the resignation...www.bizjournals.com
The Jacksonville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/jacksonville
Comments / 0