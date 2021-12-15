ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor appoints new commissioner for St. Johns County

By Stuart Korfhage
Jacksonville Business Journal
 6 days ago
Sarah Arnold was named by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the new commissioner for St. Johns County. The appointment was necessitated by the resignation...

DeSantis steers money to truck driving education program

Gov. Ron DeSantis tapped the state’s Job Growth Grant Fund on Thursday to direct $3.18 million to truck-driving education at Florida State College at Jacksonville. Pointing to supply-chain problems and a desire to attract more trade to Florida ports, DeSantis said the money will help the school establish the Nassau County Transportation Education Institute and build two commercial driving pads for training.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
UF Health partners with Flagler Health+, bringing education to hospitals

UF Health has started a new partnership with Flagler Health+ that will see the University of Florida-affiliated hospital bring its graduate medical education programs to hospitals in St. Johns and Flagler counties. The collaboration could include UF Health providing pediatric emergency care and subspecialty services on Flagler Health+ clinical campuses.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville, FL
