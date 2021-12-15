ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Givenchy Pre-Fall 2022

By Joelle Diderich
WWD
WWD
 6 days ago

After going big on color and volume in his runway show for Givenchy last season, Matthew Williams returned to a more pared-back approach with his pre-fall line, which homed in on wardrobe basics with a twist.

“It was really focusing on reinforcing the codes that we’ve established since the beginning of my time here at Givenchy,” said the designer, who’s been at the French fashion house since June 2020.

There were new iterations of his signature hardware, such as the U-Lock padlocks that fastened asymmetric flaps on cool trenchcoats, and the square metallic G-Lock closures that glistened on sleek black jackets and coats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43wden_0dNC2qRQ00
Givenchy pre-fall 2022 Vanni Bassetti

Williams also deepened his research into denim, saving the most experimental techniques for men, with pieces including rip and repair jeans that were bleached and then re-dyed, bringing the underlying 4G monogram in and out of focus. On the women’s side, he lasered jackets and jeans with a micro monogram normally used for hosiery.

The star strap system on the back of a white lace-trimmed slip was a nod to an original design by founder Hubert de Givenchy. The wispy dress provided a delicate counterpoint to the minimal tailoring, which included a streamlined version of the peplum jacket introduced for spring.

At the forefront of sneaker innovation, thanks to his ongoing collaboration with Nike, Williams brought in two new styles this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PvsJI_0dNC2qRQ00
Givenchy pre-fall 2022. Vanni Bassetti

The futuristic shoe with a bulbous heel that he teased on his spring runway will be launched officially with the pre-fall collection, due to go on sale in May. It’s the result of a new technology whereby TPU thread and a classical stretch sock are knitted to create a one-piece fully knitted sneaker.

A more traditional model, the G4, is made by dyeing leather using CO2 gas to push pigment into the skin. “It’s a more sustainable process of working with leather because it saves water,” Williams noted.

The designer started working with recycled nylons at his 1017 Alyx 9SM label several years ago and has used sustainable materials in his collections for Nike and Moncler, but he’s remained low-key about his efforts, since much research into eco-design is a work in progress.

“I just think it’s a base-level choice that should be made when you have the opportunity, and it’s also sometimes hard because there’s so much ability for contradiction. When you try to do one thing that’s good, the world finds a reason that what you’re doing isn’t as good as it could be, so you know, I’m just doing what I can,” he said.

At Givenchy, it turns out, he’s not the first to think sustainable. “Hubert did his first collection with upcycling: He used fabrics from Schiaparelli to make his first collection, so it’s in the brand’s DNA,” Williams revealed.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Thom Browne Gets Personal for Pre-Fall

Click here to read the full article. Thom Browne has invited everyone into his bedroom for his men’s pre-fall collection. The designer recently completed a two-year renovation of the Manhattan town house he purchased with his partner, Andrew Bolton, head curator of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. One of the most poignant features of the house is the hand-painted floral wallpaper they chose for their bedroom.More from WWDA Closer Look at Catherine O'Hara's Custom Thom Browne Look at the SAG AwardsThom Browne RTW Fall 2021BTS' Fashion Moments From Their MTV Unplugged Performance Although not an exact replica, the elaborate green...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Balmain Women’s and Men’s Pre-Fall 2022

It’s more than a philosophical question for Olivier Rousteing, who suffered painful and disfiguring burns last year from a fireplace explosion. He disclosed the accident just ahead of his spring 2022 megashow last September, when bandage dresses and tops ruled the runway. There is yet more catharsis in Rousteing’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

New York designer Marina Cortbawi’s collection for pre-fall and fall offered an evolution of signature feminine, voluminous Merlette styles with a larger focus on delicate hand-embroideries and subtle Art Deco-inspired details. The designer, too, collaborated with Amsterdam-based photographer Liv Liberg to photograph her younger sister for the collection’s look book film and imagery.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Gucci’s North Face Collaboration Is Back for Round Two

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hubert De Givenchy
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Revives the Classic Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" In This Week's Best Footwear Drops

School is almost out for winter break, the weather is starting to drastically become colder and everyone is starting to really delve into the festive spirit for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. And in case you were thinking of blessing a friend, loved one or family member with some new kicks this holly jolly season you’re in luck because all of your favorite footwear brands like Jordan Brand,
APPAREL
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Fashion#Black Jackets#U Lock
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian is a ‘Balenci Baby’ in Strapless Gown and Stiletto Boot Pants

Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga era is continuing—this time, with a dramatic and glamorous outfit. Kardashian posed for an at-home photoshoot on Instagram, decked in head-to-toe Balenciaga. The “Selfish” author nonchalantly wore a strapless gown with a flowing skirt, fully covered in black sequins. The style also featured a daring thigh-high slit. Kardashian paired the look with Balenciaga’s oversized crystal ring, crystal link earrings and angular sunglasses. “Balenci Baby,” she captioned the series. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) When it came to shoes, Kardashian naturally opted for one of the year’s most unique trends—the boot pant....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Billy Porter Sparkles in Sequined Dress With Dramatic Sharp Shoulders and 6-Inch Heels at Fashion Awards 2021

You can always count on Billy Porter to make a statement. Ahead of his hosting duties last night at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London, Porter made quite the entrance. The “Pose” actor arrived on the red carpet with an entourage of dancers, however his outfit still managed to the steal the show. For one of the biggest nights on the British agenda, the singer wore a glittery patterned gown and black platform boots by Richard Quinn. The silver and black dress was complete with sculpted shoulders that curved on the sides of his face. Porter paired his embellished ensemble with Jimmy Choo’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Spike Lee Re-Wears Neon Cannes Film Festival Suit Courtside with Custom Nike Air Jordan Sneakers

Spike Lee made a bold style statement while sitting courtside at a basketball game this week. While attending a New York Knicks basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks, the “Do The Right Thing” director shone in a neon pink double-breasted suit and buttoned white shirt by Louis Vuitton. Designed by the late Virgil Abloh, the ensemble was there very same outfit Lee wore to the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.The colorful set was paired with his signature fedora, a black and gold watch, round orange glasses and a stack of colorful bracelets. The star also carried a brown...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Telegraph

How the Duchess of Cambridge made the Glittering Golden Gown into the red carpet look of the year

When the Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the premiere of No Time to Die in late September, it was A Fashion Moment. Her glittering golden gown seemed to hail a new era of glamour after the low key previous year. It epitomised a return to celebration, opulence and dressing-up, so much so that the £4,064 Jenny Packham design sold out when it became available to buy soon after.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Beyonce Sparkles in Gucci x Balenciaga Blazer and Hypebeast Stocking Boots

Beyonce took head-to-toe glamour to new heights in her latest Instagram outfit post. While posing with husband Jay-Z, the “Flawless” singer wore a full outfit from Gucci’s “Aria” collection. The ensemble, a “hacked’ collaboration with Balenciaga, featured the French brand’s “Hourglass” blazer in a silver tone. The style featured exaggerated hip proportions, as well as sharp shoulders, lapels and large black button closures. However, its greatest statement came from allover crystals, as well as both “Gucci” and “Balenciaga” logos revamped in black crystals. Beyonce elevated her look’s sparkle with a crystal-covered clutch shaped like a human heart from the same collection,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Elevates Surreal Halter-Neck Dress With Puffy Sandals at Gotham Awards 2021

Dakota Johnson brought surrealist style to the red carpet at the 2021 Gotham Awards. The “Fifty Shades of Grey” star hit the red carpet in a black Schiaparelli dress, hailing from the brand’s spring 2022 collection. The number featured a midi length, as well as subtle front stitching. Its’ quirkiest element came from its halter-neck silhouette, composed of a gold lip-shaped accent attached to gold chains. Johnson’s dress was minimally accessorized with curved gold Ana Khouri rings. When it came to shoes, the “Ben and Kate” star wore a pair of puffy Gianvito Rossi sandals. The Bijoux style included black leather uppers,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Pippa Middleton Looks Fabulous and Festive in Green Coat and Pointed-Toe Pumps at Christmas Carol Service

Pippa Middleton looked gorgeous in green for the Together at Christmas community carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. The 38-year-old cracked the code for Christmas fashion at the event. She stepped out sporting a long cotton pea coat that featured a criss-cross collarless structure that ran into a cinched waist. The coat also boasted two black buttons which were clasped at the center, the coat then draped down below her knees. She matched the look with a pair of opaque black tights and darker shiny patent leather pointed-toe pumps with stiletto heels that gave her some extra height. Middleton opted for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Bridal Bliss: Givenchy Account Exec Chloe And Bottega Veneta Exec Nate Had A Simple But Striking LA Wedding

The couple celebrated their love in signature low-key fashion, but also in such a unique way that ultimately stands out. Though they both work for glamorous, glossy high fashion brands, Chloe Chevalier, an account executive for Givenchy, and Nathaniel Palmer, executive assistant to the CEO for Bottega Veneta, have always valued simplicity. The couple don’t do pomp.
RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

Alicia Keys Is Cozy in Shearling Coat, Leather Leggings and Platform Boots for ‘Today’ Show Performance

Alicia Keys the shearling cape a thing. The ”No One” singer performed on the “Today” show this morning, where she wore a look that was suitable for a brisk New York City fall morning. When it came down to the outfit, Keys wore a sleek black leather mock turtleneck and matching leather leggings that helped to unify the moment. Over it, Keys threw on a black and brown shearling coat that she unzipped to create a cape effect. It also features a white fuzzy trim and lining that further accentuated the beauty of the piece. For accessories, Keys donned a pair...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Adds a Glam Twist to a Simple Black Dress With Sparkling Heels at Fashion Awards 2021

Kate Beckinsale made a simple black dress look ultra-glamorous at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London this evening. The actress and model dazzled down the red carpet with her jewel-encrusted accents. Her gown boasted a hugging silhouette that draped down to her feet as well as crystal-embellished short sleeves that ran into the middle of the dress onto her ribcage. She kept the color scheme intact for the rest of her ensemble. The 48-year-old carried a small black clutch bag with a hard casing and a matching ribbon-shaped jewel clasp that sat on top of the bag.  She also wore a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

13K+
Followers
18K+
Post
859K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy