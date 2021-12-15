ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

A Tesla employee has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a co-worker at the company's Fremont, CA, factory: police

By Huileng Tan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Lpxa_0dNC2jVZ00
  • 29-year-old Anthony Solima was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Tesla factory co-worker.
  • The victim, who has not yet been identified, had just finished a shift at the factory when he was shot.
  • Detectives learned that the victim and suspect had been arguing earlier in the day.

A Tesla employee has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a co-worker at the company's Fremont, California, factory site, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, whose name has yet to be released by authorities, had just finished a shift at the factory on Monday and was shot in the parking lot as he left, the Fremont Police Department said in its statement.

"Detectives learned that the victim and suspect had been arguing earlier in the day, and that the suspect had suddenly walked off the job," the police said.

Police initially classified the incident as a suspicious death but later ruled it a homicide.

On Tuesday, police named 29-year-old Anthony Solima, of Milpitas, California, as a suspect in the case. At the time of his arrest he was found with a loaded short-barrel rifle and an expended casing, according to authorities.

More than 10,000 employees work at Tesla's Fremont factory, according to the electric vehicle maker's webpage.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

Police arrest third and fourth suspects in connection to fatal Macon Mall shooting

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two more people in connection with the August 1 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Quentavious Moore. He's the teen who was shot twice in the chest at the Macon Mall food court. It was reported to deputies that it started when two men got into an argument. The argument turned into a fight, and ended with one of the men shooting the other.
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Fremont, CA
Fremont, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Milpitas, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
county10.com

Fremont man arrested after allegedly shooting at vehicle

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. (Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to a weapon offense on Escarpment Road on Sunday, December 12th, around 8:20 PM. According to the December 13th FCSO arrest release, the reporting party...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
WISH-TV

IMPD: Son arrested for father’s fatal shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A son has been arrested for the fatal shooting of his father, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. On Dec. 14, just after 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue for a report of a person shot. Once on the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
abc57.com

Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Cheers Pub

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- St. Joseph County Police arrested Michael Allen Miles, age 31 of South Bend, on a preliminary charge of murder early Saturday morning. Rolando Saenz Jr., 39, died after being shot at Cheers Pub early Thursday morning, according to police. Witnesses allege that Miles and Saenz Jr. got into a physical altercation, according to police. Police said Miles then allegedly fired a gunshot into Saenz Jr.'s chest, killing him.
KWTX

Temple Police makes an arrest in fatal shooting investigation

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting investigation. The Temple Police Department, along with the U.S. Marshals, made an arrest of a 17-year-old male who is believed to be the suspect in the murder of 19-year-old Cobe Hillard. The shooting took place in the...
TEMPLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Co Worker
CBS Sacramento

Fallen Officer’s Wife Would Have Been On Duty During Fatal Shooting At Police Headquarters

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A fatal shooting right on police property—the ambush, happening just hours after those same officers were honoring one of their own killed in the line of duty. “I think even for us officers, the Police Department is kind of our safe place,” said Tela Inn, Stockton Police Officer, and wife of fallen Officer Jimmy Inn. Officer Tela Inn, Wednesday, was at Police Headquarters, unveiling a memorial for her late husband. In May, Officer Inn was shot and killed after responding to a domestic violence call. But just a few hours after the unveiling, there was an ambush on officers, and Tela...
STOCKTON, CA
insideevs.com

UPDATE: Fremont Police Rule Death At Tesla Factory A Homicide

The Fremont Police Department in California is currently investigating a death at Tesla’s Fremont Factory. Little verified information is known so far, but the department has called the incident a "suspicious death." Typically, a suspicious death is one that is unexpected and cannot be immediately explained in a legal or medical sense.
FREMONT, CA
New Haven Register

California police hold Tesla worker in slaying of co-worker

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — A worker at a Tesla factory in California was arrested on a homicide warrant after a co-worker was fatally shot after a shift, police said. The male victim, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead Monday afternoon in a parking lot at Tesla’s facility in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Fremont.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tesla
CBS San Francisco

Police: Tesla Shooting Suspect Ambushed Co-Worker In Parking Lot

FREMONT (CBS SF) — After arguing with a co-worker, a Tesla employee quit his job, left the company’s Fremont plant only to return, armed with an AR-15 ghost gun, and fatally shot the man as he was getting into his Toyota Tundra in the parking lot, according to documents filed by police investigators. Anthony Solima was charged Thursday with the special-circumstance murder of 42-year-old Lee Braiser. If convicted Solima could face the death penalty. In a document filed with the charges, Fremont police detective Michael Gebhardt gave a timeline of the fatal Dec. 13 shooting based on evidence collected so far. READ: Criminal...
FREMONT, CA
expressnews.com

Tesla employee shot coworker outside plant, Fremont police say

(Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc. employee was allegedly killed in the parking lot of the electric carmaker’s Fremont factory following an argument earlier in the day with a coworker there, the Fremont Police Department said in a Dec. 13 statement. The victim had just finished a shift at the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news9.com

Norman Police Make Arrest In Connection With October Shooting

Norman Police arrested 42-year-old Bryan Foree in the 2600 block of Briarcliff Road on Sunday evening in connection with the October shooting that injured one woman. Foree had outstanding warrants for domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. He was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center without incident.
NORMAN, OK
foxbaltimore.com

Two men arrested in connection to a fatal shooting outside a Halethorpe business

HALETHORPE, Md. (WBFF — Baltimore County Police said that officers arrested two men who they say shot and killed a man outside a parking lot of Gateway Tavern. Dominic Michael Leone III, 43, and Damien M. Leone, 19, have both been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a crime of violence.
HALETHORPE, MD
Colorado Daily

Boulder police arrest one in connection with shooting on University Hill

Boulder police have arrested one man on weapons charges after reportedly firing an AK-47 into the air on University Hill. Matthew Daniel Marton, 21, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of unlawful purchase of firearms, felony menacing with a deadly weapon, defacing a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, two counts of prohibited use of weapons – aiming at another person, two counts of prohibited use of weapons – discharge and three counts of reckless endangerment.
BOULDER, CO
teslarati.com

Tesla employee booked for suspicious death at the Fremont Factory

The Fremont Police Department issued a homicide press release about the suspicious death at Tesla’s Fremont Factory discovered on Monday, December 13, 2021. The case has led homicide detectives to issue an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Anthony Solima of Milpitas. On Monday at approximately 3:26 p.m, Tesla called the...
FREMONT, CA
Business Insider

Business Insider

334K+
Followers
22K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy