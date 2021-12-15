ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

Health & Wellness: Massage Therapy **NEW**

flower-mound.com
 6 days ago

Licensed massage therapist and volunteer, Ana Rodriguez,...

www.flower-mound.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Moderna says its booster significantly raises Omicron-fighting antibodies

London — Moderna announced preliminary data on Monday that it said showed a third, booster dose of its coronavirus vaccine appeared to significantly increase antibodies that can help fight off an infection with the Omicron variant. Moderna said lab tests showed Omicron-neutralizing antibodies were low after two doses of its jab, but 29 days after a booster dose of 50 micrograms, they increased about 37-fold.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flower Mound, TX
Lifestyle
City
Flower Mound, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Flower Mound, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massage Therapy#Massage Therapist#Health Wellness
Fox News

White House shakeup: Biden to get new German Shepherd and cat as current dog gets rehomed

The first family is revamping its pet lineup, bringing in a new dog and cat while President Biden's current dog is set to be rehomed. The Bidens received a pure-bred German Shepherd Monday as a birthday gift from the president's brother James Biden and sister-in-law Sara Biden, according to first lady Jill Biden's office. The dog, which was born on Sept. 1, will go by the name Commander.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy