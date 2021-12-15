ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Nichushkin, Avalanche hold off Rangers for fifth straight win

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER -- Valeri Nichushkin scored two goals for the Colorado Avalanche in a 4-2 win against the New York Rangers at Ball Arena on Tuesday. "He's stepping up at the right time," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "We're getting timely goals from different guys every night. That's how you win hockey...

NHL

