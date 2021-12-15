Creative Arts: Improve for Seniors

Honest Art, the new studio at 708 Saw Mill River Road, celebrated its grand opening on Dec. 4, with 150 people, almost half of whom were children. The 2,500-square-foot space, which serves children from ages 1 to 18, is full of paintings, installations, and wall art — every corner designed by artists. There is also a separate party room. Variegated hanks of yarn, resembling dripping paint, adorn one wall along with the message “This is where the fun happens”; one another wall, painted sky-blue, is the message “Every child is an artist.”
