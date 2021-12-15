Creative Arts: Improve for Seniors

Hi friends, it’s Courtney here today to share a fun idea with you (that would also make a wonderful gift!). Last fall, my friend Katy gave me this adorable “How to Be a Wildflower Deck”. It was love at first sight! It came in the prettiest box with hand drawn illustrations. Inside the box there are 78 nice quality cards, each with a beautiful hand drawn quote on one side, and artwork on the other side. I have been having SO much fun using them as artwork in my apartment! I flip through the deck and choose different combinations that suit the current season–or just choose quotes and pictures that inspire me in the moment. I love that I can create so many different looks all from this one set of cards…perfect for when I want to change up my scenery a bit without spending money!

