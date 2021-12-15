ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana State Police: Pilot Lands in Jail After Crashing and Found to be Intoxicated

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DZALu_0dNC1osz00
Indiana State Police: Pilot Lands in Jail After Crashing and Found to be IntoxicatedIndiana State Police

Indiana State Police say the operator of an ultralight landed in jail after crashing in St. Joseph County and was found to be operating while intoxicated late Monday afternoon.

At approximately 4:40 p.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Scott Hipsher and officers with the St. Joseph County Police Department responded to reports of a single-engine plane that had crashed in the area of Grant Road and Wild Heather Drive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HAOe8_0dNC1osz00
Indiana State Police: Pilot Lands in Jail After Crashing and Found to be IntoxicatedIndiana State Police

When officers arrived, they found that an ultralight that resembled a small single-engine airplane had crashed at the entrance of Heather Ridge subdivision.  The operator of the ultralight was not injured in the crash but was showing signs of alcohol impairment.

The operator of the ultralight, Joseph Krol, 61 of Mill Creek, failed field sobriety at the scene of the crash.  After being medically cleared and submitting to a certified chemical test at a local hospital, Krol was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated- Endangerment and Operating While Intoxicated. Krol was then transported to the St. Joseph County Jail.

Comments / 15

Related
SCDNReports

Crash on Indiana Toll Road Claims Two Lives

Crash on Indiana Toll Road Claims Two LivesSCDN Graphics Department. At approximately 1:04 a.m. on December 18, 2021, Indiana State Police Dispatch received calls of a crash between two semis on the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 90.5. This is approximately a mile and a half west of Elkhart exit 92.
INDIANA STATE
SCDNReports

Southern Ohio Multi-Agency Probation / Warrant Operation Nets 23 Arrests

The Scioto County Sheriff announced that a two-day “Multi-Agency Warrant Operation” took place on Thursday and Friday, December 16 & 17, 2021. Participating law enforcement agencies/units included: Scioto County Adult Probation, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Portsmouth Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Investigative Unit, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, and Portsmouth Fire Department Tactical Medics. The Portsmouth Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol had SWAT teams on standby, if necessary.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saint Joseph County, IN
City
Mill Creek, IN
Saint Joseph County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Saint Joseph County, IN
Accidents
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
SCDNReports

Ohio Grandma Gunned Down, Child Kidnapped

Small town Ohio police launched a desperate search for a missing girl after her grandmother was gunned down on Thursday night. Oregon, Ohio police say a 66-year-old grandmother was murdered by the father of her 9-year-old granddaughter.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana State Police#County Jail#Alcohol#Traffic Accident#Intoxicatedindiana State
SCDNReports

Lexington Man Sentenced to 322 Months for Armed Fentanyl and Methamphetamine Trafficking

LEXINGTON, Ky.— A Lexington man, Robert W. Bledsoe, 57, was sentenced to 322 months in federal prison on Friday, by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
SCDNReports

Portsmouth Officers Help Suicidal Man

A grinch destroyed an expensive holiday decoration on Vinton Avenue and officers dealt with multiple individuals in a mental health crisis. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Masked Men Spotted At Bank. Just before 9 pm, a caller told police he saw two masked men walking...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Police Hold Car Thief at Gunpoint

PPD officers collared a suspected car thief and residents complain about a puppy in peril. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Just after 9 am, a caller contacted police to report drug activity in the 12th Street area. However, when police arrived on the scene, nobody wanted to give any details of the alleged activity.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
86K+
Followers
4K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy