What is a Christmas tree’s favorite candy?

What did Luke Skywalker say after he planted a Christmas tree farm?. Because the present’s beneath them. I asked my wife what she wanted for Christmas. She told that nothing would make her happier than a diamond necklace. So I bought her nothing....
Wouldn’t it be wonderful to have a winter wonderland home for Christmas? Decorating the house with my mom and sister when I was younger kept the seasonal magic alive, but as we grew up, I felt it start to slip. That’s why my family slowly started getting together again for wine and Christmas decorating at my folks’ place. And, truthfully, it really has brought the magic back into my holiday mood.
Every year my husband and I cut a Christmas tree on family land. We look for a young balsam fir growing in the power line right-of-way or in a forest clearing. Fir is our favorite type of Christmas tree because of its delightful, pungent fragrance. While Christmas tree farmers cultivate a variety of fir species, balsam fir is the only […]
Sand sculpter Charles Chumley share holiday greetings with the Mullet Wrapper readership. Known as The Sand Guy, Chumley vacation here often from Roswell, Georgia. And when he does, Chumley always creates art on the beach at his usual spot in front of Sea-N-Suds in Gulf Shores.
At the See's Candies factory, in Culver City, Calif., candymakers are busy cranking out holiday cheer, which is sold online and in more than 200 stores across the U.S. Correspondent Luke Burbank tests his candy-making skills, and also finds out how a Christmas tradition, stalled during last year's pandemic, is now back.
Michele Lyn Hundley SmithBring Michele Hundley Smith Home. Michele Hundley Smith lived with her husband and three children in Stoneville, a quaint North Carolina town known for its antique stores and mom-and-pop shops with a population of less than 1,000 at the time.
Wales West Arctic Express open through Christmas Eve. All aboard the Arctic Express at Summerdale’s Wales West RV Resort and Light Railway every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m. Beginning Dec. 15, Arctic Express is open nightly from 4 to 9 p.m. through Christmas Eve. Admission is $15 per person, and children 2 and under are admitted free. Group rates, field trips, and parties can be booked in advance.
How many Americans use artificial Christmas trees? And when is the right time to put up holiday decorations? In this episode of The United Stats of America, host Galen Druke quizzes people in New York — including Santa Claus himself! — about what Americans think of the winter holidays.
"Hard Candy Christmas" was originally written by Carol Hall and became popular in the Broadway musical The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas. In the film adaptation of the musical, Dolly Parton plays Miss Mona and is featured as a solo singer on the song's refrains. Parton released her version of the song in 1982, and it peaked at No. 8 on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 1983. While the song isn't exactly a song about Christmas, Parton and Kenny Rogers added it to their 1984 record Once Upon A Christmas. Parton also performed the song on Bob Hope's Christmas Special in 1988.
Foley Art Center Trim-A- Tree open through Dec. 23 at Tanger. The Foley Art Center’s Trim-A-Tree, its annual annual six week holiday fine arts and crafts event, is open at its location in Suite 230 in the Tanger Outlet (next to Zumiez in the center on the South side) through Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday thru Saturday and 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sundays.
The holiday season is in full swing, and Lilah Roloff had the chance to meet Santa Claus for the very first time! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff took to social media to share a few photos of two-year-old Lilah and four-year-old Jackson. But it turns out that Lilah wasn’t so sure about meeting Santa this year.
Central Church Flora-Bama Christmas Eve services 5 & 6:30 p.m. at Gulf State Park Lodge. Central Church Flora-Bama, which hosts weekly Sunday services under the big tent at the Flora-Bama, will conduct Christmas Eve services at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at The Lodge at Gulf State Park (21196 East Beach Blvd.) in Gulf Shores.
Registration opens for Feb. 19 Mardi Gras Flotilla. Registration is open for boaters who want to particiapte in the Pirates of Lost Treasure Mardi Gras Flotilla on February 19 starting from Holiday Harbor Marina at 10:45 a.m. The parade starts from the Holiday Harbor Basin, parades east on the Intracoastal to the Oyster Bar, makes a U-turn to head to Perdido Bay Seafood docks ,then on to Galvez Landing, then west down Ole River to the Flora Bama for a Victory Party. The theme for this year’s Flotilla is Legends of the Sea. Registration is $50 per boat. Prizes will be awarded in various categories with a portion of the proceeds going to PLT’s charity project, Secret Santa which benefits many local families and children who need a little extra help, especially during the holiday season. For more info, contact Gregg Slawson (cptslawdog@gmail.com) or 850-748-3222.
Perdido Beach Resort will host its annual New Year’s Eve Celebration in the recently renovated Grand Ballroom on Dec. 31 beginning at 7 pm. Enjoy a dine-around dinner with a station for seafood, churrasco, carving with prime rib, roasted vegetables, salads and assorted desserts. There will also be a cash bar, dancing, live music by The Mixed Nuts from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. and a complimentary glass of champagne at midnight. Cost is $150 per person for the 21 and older party. with tables for 10 or 12 also available. For more info or reservations, call 251-981-9811.
At the crack of noon, neither rain, sleet, too much NYE or bitter cold will prevent more than 1000 mostly costumed crazies from jumping into the Gulf of Mexico for the Annual New Year’s Day Polar Bear Dip on the Alabama/Florida state line. This is the 38th year Flora-Bama Lounge & Package has hosted its dip, and an all day celebration with live music and NCAA National Championship semifinal football games on 24 big screen TV’s will follow. Dippers will be treated to a traditional steamin’ feast of fixins’ and a draft beer or soda. And souvenir towels and t-shirts available in gift shop. Ole River Grill just across street will also be open on New Year’s Day and affords more relaxed, laid back dining and sports viewing. For more information call 251-980-5118 or 850-492-3048 or visit flora-bama.com or facebook.
Pet owners should beware of holiday plants that are toxic to pets and take other precautions to keep dogs and cats merry during the holidays, the spcaLA advised Monday. The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles offered a list of tips to both new and seasoned pet “parents,” highlighting the surge in pet adoptions during the pandemic.
This isn’t what most people ask for under their Christmas tree. The owner of a reptile rescue service in South Africa was called to a home in the Western Cape area after the residents spotted a venomous boomslang in their Christmas tree. Gerrie Heyns says he arrived at the home 90 minutes later to find the snake still slithering in the branches. He posted a YouTube video of himself capturing the snake with a pair of specialized prongs, and later posted another video of him releasing the serpent into the wild. He says the incident is the first time he’s been called to remove a snake from a Christmas tree.
Even the smartest cats can’t always help themselves around Christmas trees. Evergreens seem to provide endless entertainment for our feline friends: From climbing them, to batting at the ornaments, to chewing on the lights, there’s always something compelling for cats to do while the tree is up!. Cats...
Its popularity is rooted in the fact that it's often served in unique desserts and milkshakes. Hence, it's not hard to find recipes for Christmas ribbon candies. The first confectioner to produce ribbon candy was Sevigny, which still makes this popular holiday treat under the Sevigny name. This company also makes other candies, including old-fashioned and filled hard candies. Today, several companies produce ribbon candies, including Braches and Hilliard's. While different flavors have been added to the traditional peppermint flavor, the original red and white ribbon candy is still the most popular.
