What is a Christmas tree’s favorite candy?

Registration opens for Feb. 19 Mardi Gras Flotilla. Registration is open for boaters who want to particiapte in the Pirates of Lost Treasure Mardi Gras Flotilla on February 19 starting from Holiday Harbor Marina at 10:45 a.m. The parade starts from the Holiday Harbor Basin, parades east on the Intracoastal to the Oyster Bar, makes a U-turn to head to Perdido Bay Seafood docks ,then on to Galvez Landing, then west down Ole River to the Flora Bama for a Victory Party. The theme for this year’s Flotilla is Legends of the Sea. Registration is $50 per boat. Prizes will be awarded in various categories with a portion of the proceeds going to PLT’s charity project, Secret Santa which benefits many local families and children who need a little extra help, especially during the holiday season. For more info, contact Gregg Slawson (cptslawdog@gmail.com) or 850-748-3222.

5 DAYS AGO