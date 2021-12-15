Board of Architectural Review Hearing

Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic emergency, the December 15, 2021 meeting of the Board of Architectural Review (BAR) is being held electronically pursuant to Virginia Code Section 2.2 3708.2(A)(3) and the Continuity of Government ordinance adopted...
MANISTEE COUNTY – The Manistee County Board of Commissioners will have a full slate of items to consider at its last meeting of the year on Tuesday. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. with recognitions and awards. Each December, the board recognizes county and court employees as well as elected officials who have achieved landmark years of service.
Prince William County is seeking public comment on its redistricting plan for members of the Board of County Supervisors and School Board. The supervisors have scheduled a public hearing Dec. 21 on the proposed redistricting map. State code requires localities to redraw magisterial districts every 10 years after the completion...
OMAHA, Neb. — It was a full house at the Omaha Public Library's board of trustees meeting Thursday, with those in attendance sharing plenty of concern about the library's future. "This plan for the W. Dale Clark has made me feel insulted, disgusted and maddened in a way I'm...
The Otsego County Board of Representatives set a public hearing and said farewell to three members and the county attorney during its Dec. 15 meeting. There will be a public hearing regarding Local Law A of 2022, which establishes the salaries of several department heads, Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 9:55 a.m.
Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic emergency, the December 15, 2021 Transportation Commission Meeting is being held electronically pursuant to Virginia Code Section 2.2-3708.2(A)(3) and the Continuity of Government ordinance adopted by the City Council on June 20, 2020 to undertake essential business. All members of the public body and staff are participating from remote locations through a Zoom Webinar. This meeting is being held electronically, unless a determination is made that it is safe enough to be held in person in the City Council Workroom at 301 King Street, Alexandria, VA. Electronic access will be provided in either event.
Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic emergency, the December 14 meeting of the Children Youth and Families Collaborative Commission Goal Group 2 is being held electronically pursuant to Virginia Code Section 2.2-3708.2(A)(3), the Continuity of Government ordinance adopted by the City Council on June 20, 2020 or Section 4-0.01(g) in HB29 and HB30, enacted by the 2020 Virginia General Assembly (Virginia Acts of Assembly Ch. 1283 and 1289), to undertake essential business. All of the members of the Board and staff are participating from remote locations through a Zoom meeting. This meeting is being held electronically, unless a determination is made that it is safe enough to be held in person in the City Council Chamber at 301 King Street, Alexandria, VA. Electronic access will be provided in either event. The meeting can be accessed by the public through:
Council Chamber is located on the second floor of City Hall. The December 14, 2021 Legislative Meeting of the Alexandria City Council is being held in the Council Chamber (301 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia, 22314) and electronically. Members of City Council and staff are participating either in-person or from remote locations through a video conference call on Zoom. The meeting can be accessed by the public in the City Council Chamber, through the live broadcast on the government channel 70, streaming on the CIty's website, and can be accessed via Zoom by the following link:
Title:Landmark Community Development Authority Meeting. Location: City Hall, Council Chamber, 301 King St. (Map This) Council Chamber is located on the second floor of City Hall. Event Details:Organizational meeting for the Landmark CDA Board. Fees:Free. Audience:Anyone may attend. Tags:City Council.
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's School District is the latest to consider a building trades program. Plans for an expansion of the high school's Career Technical Education program were discussed at Monday night's Shenandoah School Board meeting. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the district is working with the city to acquire property for a student construction project. Nelson says the program was developed after reviewing home construction efforts in other districts, and in conjunction with the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association's housing committee goals.
PUBLIC HEARING The Town of Ticonderoga Planning and Zoning Board will hold a public hearing on January 6, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Community Building, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY for an Appeal of a Zoning Determination and also an Application for a Use Variance submitted by St. Joseph's Rehabilitation Center, Inc., concerning a property located at 102 Race Track Road, Ticonderoga, NY, tax map number 150.34-9-18.019.. Any interested parties will be given an opportunity to be heard.
PORT ST. LUCIE – A current policy forced most of the City Council here to vote for approval of a St. James-area developer request on the first reading Nov. 22 to change the future land use from commercial to residential on an undeveloped parcel that they admitted they would not support on the second reading. Mayor Shannon Martin cast the lone dissenting vote on the application, which was slated at press time for Dec. 6.
Masks in school continue to be a topic for the Berrien County Board of Commissioners. During Thursday’s meeting, the board heard from residents opposed to mask rules in schools, as it has heard most meetings for months. The residents who spoke want acting Berrien County Health Officer Guy Miller to change a health rule that means schools without mask mandates will have to quarantine students more frequently due to COVID-19. Board Chair Mac Elliott said a change could be coming.
CHARLESTON, W.v (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) received six-month updates on Special Circumstance Reviews at its December meeting held today in Charleston. The West Virginia Department of Education’s (WVDE) Office of Support and Accountability was joined by representatives from Lincoln County and the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind (WVSDB) to provide details on the ongoing progress. Additionally, the WVBE voted to approve Lincoln County’s career technical education (CTE) report that was also presented during the meeting.
The Sleepy Eye School Board unanimously approved a resolution Wednesday, calling for a public hearing for a proposed tax abatement that would help finance a proposed 44-unit, market rate apartment complex on the east edge of Sleepy Eye. Sleepy Eye City Manager Bob Elston presented information on the tax abatement he said would help create a $5 million, three-story apartment complex, to be built by Alliance Building Corporation of Sauk Rapids. The project would be built on about six acres of land south of the Kibble Equipment, a John Deere dealer at 1201 Main St. E. Elston said under the abatement, the school district would give up $30,000 in taxes, $2,000 a year for 15 years, for the project. In addition, Elston said is important for the City of Sleepy Eye to grow and that the City of Sleepy Eye and Brown County would also be part of the tax abatement request.
The City of Newburgh seeks to fill two vacated position on the Board of Assessment Review. The terms for these positions end on September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2025 respectively. The Board of Assessment Review is a quasi-judicial body charged with the responsibility to obtain facts and apply appropriate...
The Loudoun County, Virginia, judge overseeing an advocacy group’s effort to recall School Board Chair Brenda Sheridan has preemptively said she expects the politically charged civil action will not devolve into threats. In October, Leesburg representative Beth Barts resigned from the board during a similar recall proceeding in Loudoun County...
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Lawmakers are seeking answers to what some call the "sudden and abrupt" firing of Permanent Fund Director Angela Rodell. The Legislative Budget and Audit Committee held a meeting Wednesday to discuss steps in getting answers. The committee has the responsibility to provide the legislature with fiscal...
The Newark Village Board received updates on building projects within the village at its recent meeting. The village’s project for water filter replacement is moving into the bid preparation phase. Bid opening could be scheduled for April or May. Actual work will be done during the lowest water usage time, possibly Nov, 2022.
Guernsey County Port Authority Executive Director Norm Blanchard told board members on Tuesday that a declining population and the lack of housing in the county are two of the factors impacting economic development locally.
The 2020 Census reported 38,438 residents in Guernsey County, down slightly from a previous projection of 38,750 and a 4.1% decline...
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on Monday pledged $8 million to provide bonuses to the county’s educators.
The $8 million, which will come from Howard County’s share of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds, is meant to reward the efforts of Howard County Public Schools teachers and staff.
“For our teachers and support staff, these past two years have been especially grueling, and I believe we must retain those committed educators that make our school system among the best in the nation,” Ball said in a letter to the Board of Education.
Ball also asked the board to consider...
