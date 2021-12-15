Board of Architectural Review Hearing

Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic emergency, the December 14 meeting of the Children Youth and Families Collaborative Commission Goal Group 2 is being held electronically pursuant to Virginia Code Section 2.2-3708.2(A)(3), the Continuity of Government ordinance adopted by the City Council on June 20, 2020 or Section 4-0.01(g) in HB29 and HB30, enacted by the 2020 Virginia General Assembly (Virginia Acts of Assembly Ch. 1283 and 1289), to undertake essential business. All of the members of the Board and staff are participating from remote locations through a Zoom meeting. This meeting is being held electronically, unless a determination is made that it is safe enough to be held in person in the City Council Chamber at 301 King Street, Alexandria, VA. Electronic access will be provided in either event. The meeting can be accessed by the public through:

KIDS ・ 6 DAYS AGO