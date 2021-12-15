ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharks’ first-ever game vs. Seattle Kraken ends in frustration

By Curtis Pashelka
Chico Enterprise-Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE — Matt Nieto undoubtedly thought he had his second goal of the season. Nieto collected a loose puck in front of the Seattle Kraken net in the second period, turned around, and fired the puck past goalie Chris Driedger. Nieto, though, was stymied by Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson, who...

