Dunc'd On: 15 in 60 Part 2 (Eastern Conference 12.14.21)

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClick to subscribe via RSS feed or iTunes. Wrapping up with part 2 of this...

NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To L.A.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
RealGM

Rockets Sign Trevelin Queen To Two-Way Contract

The Houston Rockets have agreed to sign Trevelin Queen to a Two-Way contract. Queen is averaging 22.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 10 games this season with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Queen spent the preseason with the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James News

Where will Bronny James play his college basketball?. The son of the legendary NBA star is one of the top recruits in the country for the 2023 class. Bronny James, a junior at Sierra Canyon in California, has scholarship offers from most of the big-time programs around the country. According...
BASKETBALL
NBA
Basketball
Sports
Cassius

Kyrie Irving Already In NBA’s COVID Protocols, Omarion Twitter Attacks

Kyrie Irving had one job. However, the Brooklyn Nets star, after beginning the steps to make his return to an NBA court, as already in the league’s COVID protocols. Kyrie Irving has entered the league’s Covid protocols, team says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 18, 2021 ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania broke […]
NBA
FanSided

Cavs are officially the best team in the Eastern Conference

The Cavs are the top dogs in the Eastern Conference. The Cavs are the best team in the Eastern Conference, so say we all. Wait, wrong thing. No, this isn’t Battlestar Galactica, but instead, the NBA Power Rankings who are saying such outlandish things. The Cavs? The best team in the Eastern Conference?
NBA
RealGM

Pascal Siakam, Dalano Banton Enter Health And Safety Protocols

The Toronto Raptors are the latest team to be hit by COVID around the NBA. Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton have both entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. Both players were ruled out before Saturday night's win over the Golden State Warriors. In part due to COVID concerns with crossing the border, the Warriors sent several players home versus having them travel to Toronto.
NBA
RealGM

NBA Postpones Five Games Through Tuesday

With COVID outbreaks around the NBA, combined with injuries, several NBA teams are struggling to put competitive rosters on the court. As such, the NBA has postponed five games through Tuesday, December 21. The postponed games are:. Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets - Sunday, December 19. Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta...
NBA

