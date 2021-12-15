Here Are Just 50 Ways to Tell You’re From Maine

If you want romance and to also save on fuel, then this restaurant is calling your name from the mountain tops! To go to this specific restaurant, hidden, in the mountains of Sugarloaf, you'll have to be sure to fill up your snowcat with fuel before departing. Yes, that's right. You cannot travel to this restaurant by car, train, or bus. Your options are to ski-in, take a groomer, or snowmobile.

MAINE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO