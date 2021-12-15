25 Photos of Maine Cats Who Can’t Stay Away From Christmas Trees

As the holidays approach, you’ll probably start decorating your home—and that means putting up the Christmas tree. You might put a lot of time and effort into finding the perfect location for the tree and picking out the right spots for each ornament, but your curious cat can undo all of that work in seconds if he decides to climb the tree. We’ve all seen the videos that circulate each year of cats decimating Christmas trees, destroying ornaments, and potentially even hurting themselves in the process. Keeping the cat out of the Christmas tree can be a real challenge, but these tips can help keep both your tree and your kitty safe.

