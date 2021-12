Financial services firms will have a new duty to put consumers at the heart of what they do under plans set out by the City regulator.The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said this will drive a culture change in firms, and senior managers will be held accountable.Firms will have to provide consumers with information they can understand, offer products and service that are fit for purpose and provide helpful customer service.Under the higher standards, consumers should find it as easy to switch, cancel and complain as it was to buy the product or service.The FCA said it has previously seen firms...

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO