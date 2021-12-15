ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 4 Solar Companies

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter hearing a persistent knock on your door, you peer out your window and see another door-to-door solar salesperson. You're interested in solar, but the companies' offers are starting to blur together. Choosing a solar company is a serious decision, so this top four list will help you narrow down your...

power-technology.com

Stem to buy solar asset management software company AlsoEnergy

US-based energy storage company Stem has signed a definitive agreement to acquire solar asset management software provider AlsoEnergy in a stock and cash transaction valued at $695m. The deal is intended to create a ‘one-stop shop’ solution for renewable energy projects by combining Stem’s storage optimisation capabilities with AlsoEnergy’s solar...
Solar company addresses community concerns at meeting

Community members with questions about solar energy and its impact on Hardin County were given a chance Thursday night to ask their questions to representatives of one company with plans to construct a solar project in the area. Executives from ibV Energy Partners hosted an informational session with a question-and-answer...
CNBC

JPMorgan's Strouse makes the bull case for solar companies

Mark Strouse, JPMorgan senior analyst, joins 'Power Lunch' to discuss solar stocks as some companies in the space see a pullback in share price. The California Public Utilities Commission has issued a proposed decision to raise fees on owners of solar rooftops.
teslarati.com

Elon Musk slams California’s $8 per kW monthly utility charge plan for solar owners

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has slammed California’s plan for homeowners who use solar panels in their homes. The proposal calls for a discounted rate for excess power sold into the grid, as well as a monthly utility charge of $8 per kW to cover the cost of maintaining the state’s power infrastructure. Musk noted that the idea, which essentially penalizes sustainable energy, is “insane.”
Register Citizen

With $635M, Stamford company amps up commercial solar plan

STAMFORD — With more than $635 million in fresh capital, a local company is pushing ahead with plans to plaster the rooftops of offices, warehouses and shopping centers nationwide with solar panels. Altus Power America debuted its new “AMPS” stock listing last week, with executives on Friday ringing the...
95.3 MNC

Solar Energy company using schools to advance model that will save you money on your energy bill

The founder of a brand new Solar Energy company is using schools to advance his model of using solar power to save you money on your energy bill. Kelly Hipskind is the co-founder of Sun FundEd, which is a company that right now works with schools to help them save on their energy costs by building and operating solar farms on their campuses. Hipskind told Indy Politics their product is a good introductory course to people who may not understand solar energy.
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Company Bets Prototype Electric Storage Device Could Spark More Solar Use

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Green technology is powering the future, but storing it is more expensive than creating it. Now one local engineer has come up with a solution that is affordable and accessible for small businesses and homeowners – and it fits in your garage. “This is our full-size unit. This will take about 30KW hours, which is about what one solar string produces in a day,” said Zack Spencer. Spencer – who runs Spencer Composites Corporation, an industrial automation company in Sacramento – showed us a prototype for his new energy storage device. It’s about the size of a washing machine and...
wabi.tv

Maine potato companies to invest in solar power systems

FORT KENT, Maine (AP) - A pair of potato companies in northern Maine is receiving help from the federal government to install solar power systems. The U.S. Department of Agriculture money is part of more than $24 million coming to the state in the form of grants and loans to build green infrastructure in rural communities in the state.
Mercury News

California Solar Panels Installers: Find The Best CA Companies

California leads the country for promoting clean energy both in volume and in policy, and solar power is their most accessible energy source. With over 3,000 hours of sunshine annually, California is home to some of the best solar installers in the country. If you are thinking of going with solar, this is the perfect time to consider the current technology, price, local conditions, and state incentives. To help you further in your search through the wide variety of solar installers, we have narrowed in on a list of the top ten best solar companies in California.
The Independent

£3 million funding to help off-grid communities develop greener energy

Communities in off-grid locations are being invited to apply for a share in £3 million worth of funding to help them develop greener and cheaper energy.The investment aims to empower communities which operate existing local independent grid electricity systems to develop independent and climate-friendly electricity supplies.The Scottish Government said £3 million is being made available through its Community and Renewable Energy Scheme (Cares) to help those in rural and island areas develop projects in 2022-23.Applications to the fund, administered by Local Energy Scotland, are now open.We know that there are some unique challenges to establishing zero and low carbon electricity...
Kansas Reflector

Evergy proposes energy efficiency programs designed to save customers $42M

Evergy customers in Kansas could soon get discounts and rebates to upgrade their homes to be more energy efficient.  The electric utility, which serves 1.2 million customers in Kansas and Missouri, filed a plan with Kansas regulators last week to invest in a host of energy efficiency programs for business and residential customers.  The plan, […] The post Evergy proposes energy efficiency programs designed to save customers $42M appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CNET

Rivian delivers first R1S electric SUVs

Last week Rivian announced its plans for a new $5 billion factory in Georgia alongside the release of its Q3 2021 shareholder letter, which also included news about the EDV Amazon delivery van, production numbers for the R1T pickup and more. The letter also said Rivian built the first two units of its R1S SUV, and on Monday the company confirmed that those SUVs were delivered to customers.
Sourcing Journal

3 Supply Chain Predictions for 2022

Amid an ongoing pandemic, rising labor and shipping costs, skilled operator and raw materials shortages, and other formidable challenges, fashion and soft goods supply chains are stretched to their limits. So well documented are these disruptions that they have become top of mind for consumers, who are being warned to expect delays, higher costs and empty shelves this holiday season. To successfully navigate these obstacles, retail, textile, apparel and footwear executives must increase their efforts to: accelerate cycle time control costs ensure supply chain transparency build sustainable products and practices. Great strides have been made, but heading into 2022, manufacturing remains a frontier ripe for digital...
