Though market drawdowns are a regular occurrence, they’re nothing to worry about. Don't sell, stay the course during declines, and wait patiently for the recovery. Every investor has unique reasons for putting their money to work. Some are in the middle of their careers and want to save for retirement. Others have already retired and need a steady stream of income to maintain their lifestyles. And some are speculators who want to make as much money as possible in the shortest amount of time.

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO