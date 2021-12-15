ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Nichushkin scores 2 goals, Avalanche beat Rangers 4-2

Sacramento Bee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValeri Nichushkin had two goals, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen also scored and the Colorado Avalanche beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Nathan MacKinnon had two assists and Darcy Kuemper stopped 26 shots in Colorado’s second victory over New York in...

www.sacbee.com

