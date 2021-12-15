ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Volunteers raise oyster gardens to help restore reefs

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dNBuoSi00

It’s time to agitate the oysters at St. Stanislaus High School on Mississippi's Gulf coast.

Students on a platform below the school’s long pier gently shake their oyster garden's wire cages as they pull them from the water, loosening mud and algae that might keep water and nutrients from baby oysters clinging to those shells.

These students in Bay St. Louis are part of a volunteer force along U.S. coasts that's raising oysters from translucent spat the width of a soda straw to hard-shelled bivalves that can help restore depleted reefs.

Oyster reefs are a keystone of coastal ecosystems. Each oyster filters 25 to 50 gallons (95 to 190 liters) of water a day. Spat glue themselves to larger oysters and grow. The reefs provide habitat for shrimp, crabs and fish and protect shorelines.

In Maryland, Virginia, Mississippi and Alabama alone, there are more than 1,000 oyster gardens, most in wire cages hanging from private docks or open-topped floats tied to them.

Dennis Hatfield of Gulf Shores, Alabama, said he is struck each summer by the number of crabs, fish, shrimp, sponges and other animals he clears from his cages on Little Lagoon.

“I feel very positive we are creating habitat in the lagoon," he said, adding that many of the 50,000 to 55,000 adult oysters grown there each year go to reefs in Mobile Bay.

In the 1950s, an average of 37,400 tons of oysters were taken annually from brackish waters nationwide. But overharvesting, pollution, parasites, smothering sediment and other problems saw U.S. oyster harvests fall 68% to about 11,900 tons a year in the 1990s, federal figures show.

Commercial farmers around the country grow oysters near the surface because they mature much faster where the water holds more of the plankton they eat and predators can be more easily removed.

Oyster gardening uses the same techniques on a smaller scale. But the oysters aren’t being grown for the half-shell or deep fryer.

It’s as much education as restoration, said Bob Stokes, director of the Galveston Bay Foundation in Texas. Volunteers become "engaged about caring about the bay they live on,” he said.

When the Little Lagoon oysters were collected, more than 20 big plastic “shrimp baskets” held clumps of oysters.

Big enough to spawn next spring, they’re now on reefs being restored for fishing or reserved to hold brood stock for future generations, with no harvest allowed.

In the Mississippi Sound, heavy rains through spring and summer were hard on baby oysters. Most shells in the cages set out in late June at St. Stanislaus held only silt in mid-November, and surviving juveniles were generally less than an inch long.

“When you find one with an oyster, put it aside so you don’t count them twice,” cautioned Rayne Palmer, an Auburn University graduate student who runs the Mississippi-Alabama Sea Grant’s gardening program in Mississippi.

Empty shells also go onto reefs, said Letha Boudreaux, head of the marine biology program at St. Stanislaus.

Oyster shells are the hard surface spat prefer, and entire artificial reefs are made from recycled shells. The Galveston Bay program puts mesh bags holding recycled shells into the water to attract spat and give them a head start.

Oyster gardening started in the late 1990s around the Chesapeake Bay, where harvests had plummeted 90% in two decades.

The Mississippi-Alabama Sea Grant’s oyster gardening program, modeled on the Chesapeake’s, started in Alabama in 2001 as master’s thesis research.

“It makes me really happy to see that it took off and people are still doing it” in Alabama, said Kimberly Henderson Hedrick, who won a Gulf Guardian Award in 2004 as head of Alabama’s Shellfish Restoration Project and now teaches in the Indiana farm town where she grew up.

The Chesapeake Bay oysters were beset by two highly lethal parasitic diseases, in addition to other problems. Declines in the second half of the 1900s followed an even more drastic crash in the 1920s from rampant overharvesting, said Chris Moore, senior ecosystem scientist for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Gardeners in the foundation and its member groups have added at least 15 million oysters in Maryland and 1 million in Virginia, Moore said.

Virginia’s Tidewater Oyster Gardeners Association members grow oysters to eat as well as to plant. Tidewater hasn’t been able to collect data on reef contributions, but president emeritus Vic Spain thinks it’s probably at least 500,000 a year.

An umbrella group called the Chesapeake Oyster Alliance has set a goal of 10 billion added oysters by 2025.

“Wish us luck, that’s gonna be tough,” Spain wrote in an email.

Dozens of schools and community groups around New York Harbor have similar projects as part of the Billion Oyster Project, spokeswoman Helene Hetrick said in an email. The project does not call them “oyster gardens” because the harbor's oysters are unsafe to eat and the goal is not food but restoration, she said.

Oyster gardens get pulled from the water every week to 10 days to clear out critters, keep oysters from growing through the cage mesh, and dry out and clean off algae and seaweed growing on the wire.

It can take oysters three to four years to reach adulthood in the Chesapeake, and a year to 18 months in raised cages.

In Mobile Bay and in Mississippi, it may take only four to five months to have oysters ready to transplant, said P.J. Waters, an Auburn University extension associate professor who oversees Alabama’s oyster gardening at Mississippi-Alabama Sea Grant.

Colin Wood, one of two student interns who maintain the St. Stanislaus garden, collect data and supervise other students -- not for pay but for a credit on their transcripts -- said he was excited by the hands-on aspect.

“I didn’t realize oysters had a big impact on the environment,” he said.

———

Follow Janet McConnaughey on Twitter: @JanetMcCinNO.

Comments / 0

Related
thelaurelofasheville.com

Volunteers Gather to Glean Area Fields & Gardens

As we enter the giving season, it’s a great time to reflect on ways in which we can all do a better job of contributing to our community in the year ahead. Although not everyone has the financial resources to donate to charity, everyone does have a skill or talent that could be donated to support those that are less fortunate.
AGRICULTURE
SFGate

Master Kentucky gardener raises, releases 500 monarchs

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — This past summer, Owensboro master gardener Glenda Burke raised and released more than 500 monarch butterflies, which she said was not only a therapeutic process for her, but a small way she was able to help nature prosper. Burke began raising butterflies about four years...
KENTUCKY STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Restore the Ocklawaha River and help save the manatees | Column

Florida manatees are experiencing an unprecedented crisis and urgent action is needed to secure their future. More than 1,000 have already died in 2021, with a couple of weeks still to go. While collisions with watercraft remain a major source of mortality, another serious and pervasive threat has emerged. Humans have polluted the rivers and coastal waters where manatees live to such an extent that the seagrasses and other submerged aquatic vegetation they depend on for food has been killed off across vast areas in Florida, most acutely in the Indian River Lagoon. As a result, hundreds of manatees starved to death there this year.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
Alabama State
State
Indiana State
wxxv25.com

Volunteers begin raising oysters along coastlines

Volunteers along multiple U.S. coasts, including Mississippi, are raising oysters to help restore reefs. Oyster reefs are critical for coastal ecosystems, like ours here on the Coast. Each oyster filters 25 to 50 gallons of water a day and spat glue themselves to larger oysters and grow. The reefs provide...
AGRICULTURE
apr.org

Do It Yourself Oyster farmers at work to help Alabama's seafood industry

Volunteer oyster farmers are working to bolster Alabama’s seafood industry and to protect the Gulf coast ecosystem. Do-It-Yourself oyster gardens in Gulf Shores and in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi are working to overcome a drop in seafood production. Federal figures show oyster harvest in the U.S. fell sixty eight percent to about twelve tons a year in the 1990’s. That’s down from over thirty seven thousand tons a year in the 1950s. The decline is blamed on overharvesting, pollution, parasites, smothering sediment and other problems. The Gulf area effort started as a master thesis research at the Mississippi-Alabama Sea Grant gardening program. Leftover oyster shells are also used to shore up local reefs.
ALABAMA STATE
Simplemost

Volunteers Warm Hearts By Helping To Heat Homes

Bill McKelway is chopping his way through retirement. The local man has an ax to grind with cold temperatures. The former Richmond Times-Dispatch journalist volunteers with Project W.A.R.M. — Wood Association of Richmond Metro in Richmond, Virginia. “I look forward to it every Saturday. I come out here every...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oyster Reef#Oyster Shells#Volunteers#Oysters
wnky.com

Volunteers help clean up debris

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Monday, a large number of people gathered to help clean up debris around the city. County Magistrate Doug Gorman lead a cleanup group this morning in Cedar Ridge. He said the volunteer spirit of this community has been incredible. Hundreds of people were working to...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
foxwilmington.com

Brunswick County expands oyster shell recycling program for reef restoration

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Brunswick County is working with the North Carolina Coastal Federation to expand the oyster shell recycling program across the county. Because throwing oyster shells in the trash is banned, and dumping them in landfills is illegal in North Carolina, shells can now be dropped off at four new convenient recycling drop-off sites.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
wgcu.org

Pine Manor Garden provides food and opportunities for volunteers

Robin Gretz helps manage the garden in the Fort Myers community of Pine Manor. She has seen a profound impact on community members. One volunteer in particular stands out to her. "If it weren't for this garden, she would be sitting alone in her duplex watching TV," said Gretz. "By...
CHARITIES
Virginian-Pilot

Using oysters to fight erosion: Along the Nansemond River, reef-based shorelines are being tested

Kati Grigsby trudged through the mud on a stretch of shoreline along the Nansemond River at low tide Friday afternoon. She used gloves to pick up one of several bags of recycled oyster shells that are sitting in the muck as a makeshift reef. She separated out a few to check for spat, or baby oysters, which require a hard surface, like other shells, to grow. Further down the shoreline, Grigsby ...
SUFFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
northfortynews

Poudre Wilderness Volunteers Concludes Cameron Peak Fire Trail Restoration Season

The Poudre Wilderness Volunteers (PWV), a wilderness trail stewardship organization, has concluded its Cameron Peak fire trail restoration efforts for the year. The fire burned 122 miles of trails within the Roosevelt National Forest, of which over 42 miles were severely damaged. With a dedicated effort by PWV, community members, and local organizations, 3,348 trees were removed from 60 miles of damaged trails during the course of 2021. On a broader scale, the organization completed 722 trail patrols, interacted with over 9,000 outdoor enthusiasts and logged 19,231 hours of volunteer service, all in the spirit of ensuring that the trails are open for all to enjoy.
FORT COLLINS, CO
dupageforest.org

Longtime Volunteer Steward and District Restoration Project Win Force of Nature Awards

Chicago Wilderness honors Mayslake steward Conrad Fialkowski and Spring Brook restoration project. (Dec. 9, 2021) — Longtime Mayslake Forest Preserve volunteer steward Conrad Fialkowski and the DuPage Forest Preserve District’s Spring Brook restoration project at Blackwell Forest Preserve each received a Chicago Wilderness’ Force of Nature Award on Dec. 8.
ENVIRONMENT
blufftonsun.com

Volunteers in new program help protect water quality

Beaufort County residents have an opportunity to get involved in protecting local waterways as citizen scientists – no experience or special knowledge required. In a program new to the county, residents are collecting samples, performing simple water quality tests, and providing their data to professional scientists. Through South Carolina Adopt-a-Stream, a partnership of Clemson Extension, the Port Royal Foundation and University of South Carolina Beaufort (USCB), more than 30 volunteers have been trained to collect saltwater, test it and record their results. Six small groups of volunteers are testing monthly at sites at Moss Creek, Sun City Hilton Head, Port Royal, Lady’s Island and Callawassie Island.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
CBS Boston

Food And Supplies From Massachusetts Military Support Foundation Arrive In Kentucky For Tornado Victims

FOXBORO (CBS) — Food and supplies that were packed in trucks by the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation arrived in Kentucky for victims of the deadly tornadoes that recently devastated the area. The non-profit helped fill two trucks that left Foxboro Thursday morning. The trucks, driven by Teamsters Local 25, were brought to Madisonville, Kentucky. Personal hygiene products, over the counter medications, snack food, first aid supplies, and paper products were among the items packed on the trucks. Don Cox, founder of the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, said they received donations from their partners, including Amazon, Ocean State Job Lot, and Cisco. According to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, 78 people were killed in the tornadoes. Next week, the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation will load another five to six trucks for Kentucky tornado victims.
KENTUCKY STATE
toughpigs.com

Donate and Help Restore Fozzie Bear’s Studebaker

Have you ever wondered what happened to Fozzie Bear’s Studebaker from The Muppet Movie? You know, after it got painted in psychedelic colors and traded in for a station wagon at Mad Man Mooney’s? Well, it ended up in a museum, of course!. The Studebaker National Museum in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
ABC News

ABC News

481K+
Followers
122K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy