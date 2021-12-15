Classification of MNIST Data using CNN

Two simple plotting functions for convenient one-line plotting of multiple signals in Matlab. The standard Matlab functions require quite a few lines of code to set up a plot with one subplot per matrix row/column, linking the axes of the different subplots, labeling the different subplots, etc. These functions were designed to make that process as simple and pain-free as possible, while also allowing for loads of customization (e.g., log plots, vlines, additional reference signals for comparison, etc.) where required.
Comments / 0