Classification of MNIST Data using CNN

Ruhul Amin, Ph.D., wants to understand patterns all around us. And with the aid of technology and data, he says, there is nothing that one can’t sort through. Want to know what the common themes are of 30,000 books? There’s an algorithm for that, and his team developed the methods to understand how syntax and themes influence a book’s success. Maybe you’d like to help a country better manage the way it responds to a pandemic? There’s an algorithm for that—and he’s used it in studies such as “Adjusted Dynamics of COVID-19 Pandemic due to Herd Immunity in Bangladesh.”

