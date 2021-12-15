I love my imperfections

“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” said Dianne Dickey as we spoke about her upcoming retirement for Lynchburg Elementary School. In 1984 she started her journey in the education field as a teacher’s assistant and continued in this position until 1994 when she accepted a position in the main office as a secretary and book keeper. Working in education can be challenging, but is very rewarding. Dickey says that her favorite part of working in the school system is helping all of the teachers and spending time with all of her sweet students. Being in education isn’t only about teaching. It is also about learning from others. Dickey says, “I learned so much from my students and I also learned that I love working with all of the citizens here in Lynchburg… they have made my time here so enjoyable.” Spending 37 years working at one job is a commendable accomplishment. She also says she enjoyed being able to spend summers off with her children and be there to take care of them on snow days and summer breaks. “Having the same schedule as my kids was huge!” Retirement is a huge step and can be very emotional. Dianne says, “I will miss everything about my job… working with the best co-workers in the world, hugging my sweet students, and talking to everyone who comes into the school. I will, however, enjoy sleeping in everyday!” She is definitely a hoot and kept me laughing! As a former student of Mrs. Dickey, I can certainly say that she was always a great inspiration for me and doing this interview with her was a true honor! She closed out her interview by saying, “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the directors, principals, and teachers at L.E.S. and to watch these students grow up.” Her favorite thing is receiving hugs and hearing “I love you Mrs. Dickey,” so if you see her be sure to give her a hug and tell her congratulations! We wish her the best in her next chapter and hope for many blessings upon her and her family!

LYNCHBURG, TN ・ 10 DAYS AGO