ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Judgment Against Amazon Shows the Future of Big-Tech Regulation in Europe

By Anne Bagamery
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe case serves as evidence that tougher scrutiny and higher fines, which new EU-wide rules are likely to amplify,...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Is Big Tech too big to work together?

The tech industry is a powerful lobbying force here in Washington, working to shape government policy around technology regulations, trade agreements and privacy laws. And a big player in that space has been the Internet Association. The 9-year-old trade group counts Google, Amazon and Meta as members. Here’s the group’s...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

The Sandbox co-founder wants to defend metaverses against Big Tech

The Sandbox co-founder Sebastien Borget wants to defend the metaverse from Big Tech giants aiming to make a foray into the nascent market. In a recent interview, Borget said that he is not very keen on Big Tech companies such as Meta joining the metaverse. He explained further that major technology companies could threaten the decentralization of the metaverse as their business model goes against it.
TECHNOLOGY
restorationnewsmedia.com

Is Big Tech bad at business?

Google just suffered a major defeat in its legal battle with Sonos. A judge ruled that Google infringed on five of Sonos’ audio patents. If the ruling is upheld, Google could pay hundreds of millions and face a ban on importing everything from Pixel smartphones to Nest speakers. This...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Big data, Big Tech and Big crypto

Your five-minute guide to the best of Protocol (and the internet) from the week that was, from tech’s struggle to make sense of its data deluge to the endless ups and downs of life in crypto-land. The best of Protocol. AI needs massive data sets to work. Meta is...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Eu#European#Big Tech#Italian#Agcm
The New Yorker

Lina Khan vs. Big Tech

Listen and subscribe: Apple | Spotify | Google | Wherever You Listen. Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter of the best New Yorker podcasts. Lina Khan first became known for a 2017 article she wrote for the Yale Law Journal, called “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox.” Then a twenty-seven-year-old law student, she made strong arguments in favor of regulating Big Tech companies. The article established Khan as a central figure in a new generation of antitrust activists, who say that the government has been complicit in corporate consolidation, and see a lack of regulation as contributing to social and economic disparities. Earlier this year, President Biden appointed Khan to be the chair of the Federal Trade Commission, which enforces federal antitrust law. Sheelah Kolhatkar joins Dorothy Wickenden to discuss the history of monopolies in the U.S., how Khan is aggressively pursuing malefactors in Silicon Valley, and the challenges she faces.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
primenewsghana.com

Amazon fined $1.2bn by Italian regulators

Amazon has been fined $1.2bn (£910m) by Italy's anti-trust regulator. It said the tech giant had abused its market dominance by promoting its own logistics service, Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA). It claimed companies had to use the FBA service to access key benefits such as selling products with Prime...
BUSINESS
Wired

Big Tech’s Flagships Are Leaking

Is there an Amazon user on planet Earth who welcomes the rise of advertising on this platform? Somehow the company known for its relentless focus on the customer has decided that the best product choices should not be limited to criteria like cost, quality, or, in the case of masks, NIOSH approval. After all, sponsorship is what consumers crave, right? If we were supplied with a drop-down menu of which items to see, undoubtedly we would hover over the option that says, “Products that have paid Amazon for preferential placement.”
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

2010: Big Tech is watching you

The seeds of surveillance capitalism are starting to sprout while Stuxnet attacks, 3D TV flops, and a 2D game of flinging furious fowl is a runaway success. Tweets were sent in their billions in 2010, and at least some of them were about Irish showband sensations Crystal Swing. This internet-famous group was not among the stellar line-up for the second Dublin Web Summit, but founders from Twitter, YouTube, Skype and Bebo were all invited for the Irish event and its new sister conference, Founders.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Amazon
pymnts

Europe’s Battle to Curb Big Tech’s Power Continues With More Fines

It’s been another week of heavy fines and warnings aimed at curbing Big Tech’s power in the European Union (EU) and across Europe. Earlier this week, Russia fined Alphabet's Google 9 million roubles (about $121,000) over its failure to delete banned content, the latest in a string of penalties that is part of a wider dispute between Russia and the U.S. tech giant.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Factbox: How Big Tech is faring against U.S. lawsuits and probes

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Big Tech platforms Facebook Inc (FB.O) and Google have been hit with a series of antitrust lawsuits by the U.S. federal government and states on charges they are operating monopolies and abusing their power. Below is the status of the cases, as well as government probes...
BUSINESS
Vox

The case against Big Tech

Big Tech has become Too Big. Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google are facing very real threats to their considerable power over our everyday lives from all sides: lawsuits, federal and state legislation, international action, and a public that is increasingly distrustful of these companies and eager for more regulation and enforcement.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

A Plea For Consistent Cannabis Regulations In Europe

This article by Alex Rogers was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today and appears here with permission. Cannabis reform is spreading across the European continent faster than ever before, which is great news for cannabis consumers, entrepreneurs, patients, and governments. Many European governments waste a ridiculous amount of money...
EUROPE
Fudzilla

Newspapers take on big tech

Newspapers all over the US have been quietly filing antitrust lawsuits against Google and Facebook, alleging the two firms monopolised the digital ad market for revenue that would otherwise go to local news. More than 200 newspapers involved in the action across dozens of states. Doug Reynolds, managing partner of...
BUSINESS
Autoweek.com

Toyota Plans for an EV Future, at Least in Europe

Toyota reveals plans to move to zero-emission vehicle sales in Western Europe by 2035, mirroring EU climate agenda. The automaker has been criticized for not introducing battery-electric models sooner, and only doing so when forced by impending legislation in certain markets, but not in others. The first EV model from...
CARS
Law.com

The Disruptive GC: Reali's New Legal Chief Drives Innovation, Diversity

Delma Locke is Reali's first ever general counsel. Locke most recently served as an associate GC at Uber. She also served as chief counsel at Apple and associate GC at Sun Microsystems. Real estate fintech startup Reali’s first ever general counsel, Delma Locke, has gravitated to disruptive companies throughout her...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Alibaba to grow Southeast Asia e-commerce arm to $100b

Alibaba this week revealed an ambitious vision to grow its Southeast Asian e-commerce business to $100 billion in transacted sales as well as a pledge to reach carbon neutrality in its operations by 2030. China s largest e-commerce company unveiled its vision Friday for its Southeast Asian e-commerce arm Lazada in presentation slides uploaded to its site for its annual Investor Day, where it typically shares revenue figures and future strategies of its business units with investors. Alibaba's top executive Daniel Zhang also outlined its carbon emission goals during a presentation Friday.The plan to quintuple Lazada's total gross merchandise...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy