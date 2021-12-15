Judgment Against Amazon Shows the Future of Big-Tech Regulation in Europe

Listen and subscribe: Apple | Spotify | Google | Wherever You Listen. Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter of the best New Yorker podcasts. Lina Khan first became known for a 2017 article she wrote for the Yale Law Journal, called “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox.” Then a twenty-seven-year-old law student, she made strong arguments in favor of regulating Big Tech companies. The article established Khan as a central figure in a new generation of antitrust activists, who say that the government has been complicit in corporate consolidation, and see a lack of regulation as contributing to social and economic disparities. Earlier this year, President Biden appointed Khan to be the chair of the Federal Trade Commission, which enforces federal antitrust law. Sheelah Kolhatkar joins Dorothy Wickenden to discuss the history of monopolies in the U.S., how Khan is aggressively pursuing malefactors in Silicon Valley, and the challenges she faces.

